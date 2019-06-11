My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology Innovation

Humanising Homes: AI Integration Driving Homes to Think Like Humans

People will adopt these homes only to realise the massive benefits that will follow in the wake of rapid technological evolution
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Humanising Homes: AI Integration Driving Homes to Think Like Humans
Image credit: graphicstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After smartphones and automated cars, smart home is the next emerging innovation in India. In fact, digital technologies like internet of things (IoT), have already given people the control over their connected home appliances such as smart TVs, AC, fridge, micro oven, etc. using a smartphone. AI, however, has the unique potential to take this experience a notch higher by scaling up the intelligence level of machines, and therefore, strengthen the connection between man and machine, akin to Iron Man and Jarvis.

There is More to it!

The world is already seeing innovations like voice-activated devices - Alexa and Google Home. But it is just the beginning! With AI-driven smart homes, days are not far when one would be able to control the lighting, temperature and even home security systems through smartphones. Imagine a world when homes will treat its owner as a guest. For instance, an individual is about to reach home and, meanwhile, the home automatically starts doing the chores in advance like unlocking the door, switching on the lights, pulling up the curtains, etc.

Some of it is already a reality. Thanks to Bill Gates who developed a smart home system, which can identify an individual and his location in the house, and automatically dim the lights, basis previous preferences. In simple words, AI would introduce humans to a smart home era where these homes would independently take decisions to perform complex tasks without the human brain, essentially the manual chores.

How Will AI Automate Homes of the Future?

An AI-driven home would be able to analyze and keep a tab on certain activities such as for how long a particular room is lit during daytime and night-time, which device is mostly being used by an individual when an AC would need maintenance and much more.

AI will integrate more intelligence into the cloud, and enable it to observe the routine tasks performed by a human. For instance, when a home will be aware of one’s workout goal, it will ping the individual on when to work out, how much calories can one burn in a certain kind of exercise, and when s/he is closer to attaining the workout goal.

Imagine a refrigerator automatically ordering milk or eggs after noticing that these items have been already consumed or may order items in advance after predicting that one may run low on a few necessities in the next 2-3 days.

During emergency situations, the house will take care of everything; from locking the door, turning off the lights, pulling the blinds, turning off the coffee maker and shutting off all the necessary electrical appliances. One would only need to step out, and command.

Saving Power, Saving Costs

In addition to freeing humans from most of the routine chores, what’s more, interesting about smart homes is how efficiently they will save energy by mitigating the power usage. Putting devices off when not required, will eventually bring down the electricity cost and help individuals save money.

Home Security

Ensuring the safety of home and family would be the top-most priority for a smart home. With AI systems installed, these homes would be able to alert humans about problems before they turn into disasters. With active sensors all around, a smart home can trigger a slew of intelligent actions such as notifying the owner about a broken water tank, turning on sprinklers if there is fire, etc.

The Road Ahead

For an individual, smart homes could be a costly expense. However, sooner or later, people will adopt these homes only to realise the massive benefits that will follow in the wake of rapid technological evolution. However, there still remains a challenge. What if the security of these homes, too, get compromised just like smartphones (similar to what happened in Avengers: The Age of Ultron)? Thus, India is taking baby steps towards the smart home revolution. So keep calm as it will take some more time for smart homes to become a reality.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology Innovation

India & Israel - The New Tech Frontiers

Technology Innovation

The Growing Needs for Investment in Technology to Support Nepal's Economic Transition

Technology Innovation

Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?