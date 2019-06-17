My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

Your Sleep Tracker Might Make Insomnia Worse

Inaccurate data and score obsessions could lead to unneeded anxiety.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Your Sleep Tracker Might Make Insomnia Worse
Image credit: fizkes | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Sleep tracking can help you determine if you're getting a good night's rest, but it might exacerbate your problems in some circumstances. Scientists talking to the New York Times have warned that sleep tracker apps and devices can worsen insomnia both through inaccurate data and by making your anxieties that much worse. In a study, for instance, it led to people both spending too much time in bed (to boost their sleep stats) and reporting non-existent conditions that resulted in wasted treatment.

This doesn't mean the devices tend to be unreliable, and manufacturers have unsurprisingly rushed to defend their products. Fitbit's Dr. Conor Heneghan claimed that few users deal with serious sleep anxiety, and that the tracking data could stress the effects of consistent sleep schedules and harmful habits. They can also pinpoint heart rates and movement associated with different sleep stages.

However, they're still not as accurate as people -- Fitbit's own study showed matches between its trackers and medical equipment just 70 percent of the time versus 90 percent for humans. And without regulation or standards, the results you get could vary from one device to the next. While the data can still be useful, you may want to take it with a grain of salt or even avoid sleep tracking altogether.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Pokemon Sleep Will Reward You for Sleeping

Sleep

Get a Fresh Start Every Day With This Cozy Mattress

Sleep

Do You Have Trouble Sleeping? If So, This Might Help.