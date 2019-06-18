My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Circular Economy likely to Generate 1.4 crore Jobs in 5-7 years, Says, NITI Ayog CEO

Amitabh Kant announced that Circular Economy has the potential to generate 1.4 crore jobs in the next 5-7 years and create lakhs of new entrepreneurs
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Circular Economy likely to Generate 1.4 crore Jobs in 5-7 years, Says, NITI Ayog CEO
Image credit: Wikipedia
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the ‘3rd Edition of Circular Economy Symposium 2019’ organised by FICCI, the CEO of NITI Ayog made a significant announcement. Amitabh Kant announced that Circular Economy has the potential to generate 1.4 crore jobs in the next 5-7 years and create lakhs of new entrepreneurs.

What is the Circular Economy?

As opposed to a linear economy, circular economy is an alternative to a traditional linear economy (make, use, dispose) in which we keep resources in use for as long as possible, extract the maximum value from them whilst in use, then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of each service life, according to WRAP.

This kind of economy ensures the minimum waste and fuller utilization of resources.

Kant further highlighted that by 2050, the world population would reach 9.7 billion of which 3 billion people would prosper to middle class consumption level. This, he said, would require 71 per cent more resources per capita, thereby raising total mineral and material demand from 50 billion tonnes in 2014 to 130 billion tonnes in 2050.

End of Life Vehicle

Amitabh Kant added a significant point that has been the need of the hour. He said that the ‘End of Life Vehicle’ policy was implemented with dated emission standards then by 2021, over 22 million vehicles will be off the road. This would include 80 per cent two-wheelers, 14 per cent cars, and 3 per cent each of three-wheelers and commercial vehicles. “End of Life Vehicles present a huge business opportunity for growth, wealth creation and jobs,” he elaborated.

Having 22 million vehicles off-road will ease out many creases in the realm of environmental problems, entrepreneurship, employment etc.  

The role of non-government organizations is crucial here and Kant emphasized of their crucial role in the event.

He stressed upon the need for promoting non-government organizations to spread awareness and developing Circular Economy as a national agenda. “This initiative should be firmly supported as these non-government organisations operate at the grass-roots level and can be useful agents of change,” he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A Promoter's Original Sins

News and Trends

What Did You Miss in the Start-up Ecosystem this Week?

News and Trends

3 Valuable Entrepreneurial Lessons from India's IT Czar Who Calls it a Day