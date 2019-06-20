My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Automobile

India Gets Its First "AI-based" Electric Bike, Revolt RV400 Is the New Boy Toy in Town

The bike comes with various features like remote start support, OTA update support, real-time information and diagnostics, geo-fencing, bike locator, and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India Gets Its First "AI-based" Electric Bike, Revolt RV400 Is the New Boy Toy in Town
Image credit: Revolt Intellicorp
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The AI-technology is literally taking over the industry. There is nothing that AI hasn’t touched and the parts which are untapped will soon be conquered as well. Be it science, real-estate, medicine or automobiles. You name it and AI has its presence all around. And finally, it has created a new wave in the motorbike industry in India.

Launching India’s first smart electric bike is Revolt Intellicorp’ Revolt RV400 which all set to hit the roads. Certified by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India), it is India’s first AI enabled e-bike. The bike will have 156 km range when fully charged. The bike can be charged using a normal 15A socket in four hours.

For the uninitiated, Revolt Intellicorp is the same company which was established by Micromax's co-founder and former CEO Rahul Sharma. Not much is revealed about this new boy toy, one thing can be said for sure that it is quite ahead of its competitors out there. The company also claims that what has been announced about the bike is less than 25% of what all it consists of.

The bike will be on par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle and the company gave us a sneak-peak when they shared the sketch of this beauty. Adding to everything is that the bike will be equipped with a 4G eSIM and also has LED DRLs, which enhances its look even more.

Range and An Alternative:

Once Revolt RV 400 is launched, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is going to be a good alternative to small petrol based 125cc commuter motorcycles and other electric scooters that are already available in the market. Also as mentioned above, the bike when fully charged gives you a range of 125cc and can be capped at 85kmph.

4G eSIM:

As the bike is equipped with a 4G LTE eSIM it automatically makes it very user-friendly making it easier for users to connect it with the internet. One can use a smartphone application, navigation apps, for which the company has partnered with Airtel, Razorpay, shadowfox, Google, Amazon, QSMotor and more.

Aim:

Talking about the making and aim of the bike Rahul Sharma said, "The RV 400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home. RV 400 challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV's – Power, Styling and Aesthetics, Range, Battery charging infrastructure, Security, Sound, and Service."

No Key:

Our favourite part is where the bike doesn’t need a key to begin and just uses an app paired with Bluetooth to turn on the bike. How cool is that? The app uses the proximity sensor and you need to just push the start/stop button to get it going.

Charging Time, Colour and Engine:

The company claims that it just needs four hours to get fully charged. The bike is available in two colour variant red and black. The bike also has four different engine sound, so make a choice!

Annual Capacity and Booking:

Well, for a start the company will begin their production facility in Manesar with has an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh. However, as and when the demand increases so will the production. In case you are planning to own this, you can make a booking for the same on their official website with a token amount of INR 1000 that starts from June 25 and will be available in the market from next month.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Automobile

How Adopting Electric Vehicles Can Help One Embrace a Sustainable Mode of Transport

Automobile

Here is Why Mahindra First Choice is Betting High on Used Premium Car Segment

Automobile

This is How Asian Startups are Driving the Autonomous Cars Trend