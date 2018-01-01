Automobile

Tesla

Why Tesla Is Opening Showrooms Where Cars Can't Be Purchased

The latest showroom is in Michigan, a state famously opposed to direct-to-consumer vehicle sales.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Radicals & Visionaries

5 Things Every Innovator Needs to Know About America's Greatest Auto Pioneer

Henry Ford didn't invent the assembly line, but he innovated on it so well he became known for it.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Entrepreneur Network

2 Strategies to Write Off Auto Expenses

In this video, CPA, attorney and author Mark Kohler provides quick tax tips for small-business owners.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Uber

Never Fear, Uber Is Here! Crime and Fatal Accident Rates Fall Since Company Launch.

Researchers have correlated the rise of ridesharing services with a decline in fatal crashes and disorderly conduct on the roads.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Franchise Players

These Glass Doctor Franchisees Found Smashing Success in a Family Business

Kevin and Tamera Tennant started their business in a dumpster, picking up shards of glass, to teach themselves their new trade.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans

This is the first time that a Silicon Valley company has partnered with a traditional automaker to create a driverless vehicle.
Reuters | 4 min read
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal

Anonymous sources say the partnership could be announced soon.
Reuters | 3 min read
Cars

5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

From gasless to driverless, vehicles will change dramatically in the coming years.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Startups

The Power of a Practical App Over Building a Unicorn

The journey of DealSure, a car-leasing app, shows it's better to build to enhance than to impress.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
Tesla

Tesla Is Recalling 90,000 Model S Sedans Over Seat Belt Concerns

The company has issued a worldwide recall after a customer reported an issue with the seat belt breaking.
Reuters | 2 min read
