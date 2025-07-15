Whether you're interested in tool distribution, car washes or quick-lube service, these 10 automotive franchises are the top performers of 2025, based on the Franchise 500 Rankings.

The automotive industry continues to evolve, driven by innovation, convenience and consumer demand for faster, more efficient service. In 2025, the top-performing automotive franchises aren't just changing oil or replacing tires — they're streamlining operations, leveraging mobile platforms and building strong brand loyalty. Whether it's tool trucks that double as mobile showrooms or quick-lube stations that let customers stay in their cars, these franchises offer scalable, proven models for entrepreneurs looking to shift into high gear.

This year's top 10 standouts combine brand recognition, unit growth and franchisee support, making them strong contenders for anyone eyeing a business in the automotive space. From legacy brands with decades of history to up-and-comers shaking up the car-care scene, here are the automotive franchises driving results in 2025 based on the Franchise 500 ranking.

1. Snap-On Tools

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 16

16 Number of units: 4,674

4,674 Change in units: -2% over 3 years

-2% over 3 years Initial investment: $217,505 - $481,554

$217,505 - $481,554 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO Parent company: Snap-On, Inc.

Snap-on Tools, the #16 franchise on the 2025 Franchise 500, is a mobile tool franchise that serves automotive professionals directly at their place of work. Founded in 1920 and franchising since 1991, the company equips franchisees with fully stocked vans to sell high-quality tools, equipment and diagnostics to mechanics and technicians. Known for durability and brand loyalty, Snap-on offers in-house financing, extensive training and strong franchisor support. Its model focuses on relationship-based sales and exclusive customer routes, making it a popular choice in the automotive sector.

2. Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 24

24 Number of units: 1,807

1,807 Change in units: +26.1% over 3 years

+26.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $193,375 - $3,485,550

$193,375 - $3,485,550 Leadership: Lori Flees, president & CEO

Lori Flees, president & CEO Parent company: Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers a streamlined business model built around speed, convenience and brand trust. Launched in 1986 and franchising since 1988, it allows franchisees to deliver quick oil changes and preventative maintenance without customers ever leaving their cars. Backed by one of the most recognizable names in motor oil, franchisees benefit from national advertising, strong training programs and a scalable operational model. It's a turnkey opportunity in the fast-paced world of automotive service.

3. Tommy's Express Car Wash

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Overall rank: 37

37 Number of units: 265

265 Change in units: +128.4% over 3 years

+128.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,916,776 - $9,267,763

$4,916,776 - $9,267,763 Leadership: Ryan Essenburg, president & CIO

Ryan Essenburg, president & CIO Parent company: Tommy's Express LLC

Tommy's Express Car Wash is a high-tech, high-throughput tunnel car wash franchise known for its sleek design and efficient operations. Originating in 1969 and franchising since 2016, the brand offers a turnkey model that includes site selection, construction support and training through its dedicated Tommy University. Each location is equipped with advanced technology like license plate recognition and app-based memberships. With a focus on speed, consistency and customer experience, it's built for volume and scalability.

4. Matco Tools

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 46

46 Number of units: 1,903

1,903 Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years

+0.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $107,476 - $340,059

$107,476 - $340,059 Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president

Mike Dwyer, president Parent company: Vontier

Matco Tools is a mobile tool franchise that delivers high-quality tools and equipment directly to automotive professionals. Founded in 1946 and franchising since 1993, Matco equips franchisees with a customized truck that serves as a mobile store, operating within an exclusive territory of about 325 customers. The brand offers in-house financing, comprehensive training and ongoing support. With no royalty fees and a focus on relationship-driven sales, Matco appeals to hands-on entrepreneurs seeking independence and consistent demand in the automotive industry.

5. Midas

Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1956

1956 Overall rank: 57

57 Number of units: 1,971

1,971 Change in units: -1% over 3 years

-1% over 3 years Initial investment: $341,650 - $916,890

$341,650 - $916,890 Leadership: Leonard Valentino Jr., president & COO

Leonard Valentino Jr., president & COO Parent company: TBC Corp.

Midas is one of the most recognized names in automotive repair, offering services ranging from oil changes and brake repair to tires and exhaust work. Founded in 1956 and franchising since 1959, Midas combines decades of brand trust with modern systems and support. Franchisees benefit from national advertising, strong training programs and a wide menu of services that drive repeat business. Its flexible shop model allows owners to serve both everyday drivers and fleet customers alike.

6. Mac Tools

Founded: 1938

1938 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 64

64 Number of units: 1,183

1,183 Change in units: +6.8% over 3 years

+6.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $121,320 - $344,275

$121,320 - $344,275 Leadership: Phil Cox, president/general manager

Phil Cox, president/general manager Parent company: Stanley Black and Decker

Mac Tools is a mobile tool distribution franchise known for delivering professional-grade tools directly to mechanics and technicians. Established in 1938 and franchising since 2011, the brand is part of the Stanley Black & Decker family and supports over 1,000 franchisees across North America. Franchise owners operate fully stocked trucks within protected territories and receive extensive training, business support and marketing resources. Designed for driven, hands-on entrepreneurs, Mac Tools offers a low-overhead, relationship-based business model.

7. Cornwell Quality Tools

Founded: 1919

1919 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Overall rank: 72

72 Number of units: 802

802 Change in units: +6.1% over 3 years

+6.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $69,525 - $298,825

$69,525 - $298,825 Leadership: Bob Studenic, president, CEO and director

Bob Studenic, president, CEO and director Parent company: N/A

Cornwell Quality Tools, founded in 1919, is the oldest mobile tool franchise in the United States. Known for delivering professional-grade tools directly to automotive technicians, the brand empowers franchisees — called tool dealers — to operate fully stocked trucks within exclusive territories. There are no upfront franchise fees or royalty payments, making it a lower-cost entry point compared to competitors. With comprehensive training, in-house financing options and strong support systems, Cornwell offers a hands-on business built on trust, quality and customer relationships.

8. Jiffy Lube

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1979

1979 Overall rank: 84

84 Number of units: 2,229

2,229 Change in units: +3.3% over 3 years

+3.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $232,000 - $442,650

$232,000 - $442,650 Leadership: Luke Byerly, president

Luke Byerly, president Parent company: Shell USA

Jiffy Lube is one of the most recognizable names in quick oil changes and automotive maintenance. Founded in 1971, the brand has grown to over 2,000 locations across North America, offering services like oil changes, tire rotations, brake work and fluid exchanges. Backed by the strength of its parent company, Shell, Jiffy Lube provides franchisees with comprehensive training, marketing support and a well-established customer base. It's a trusted, high-volume model built for entrepreneurs seeking steady, recurring business.

9. Take 5 Oil Change

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Overall rank: 101

101 Number of units: 1,077

1,077 Change in units: +69.3% over 3 years

+69.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $232,794 - $2,033,733

$232,794 - $2,033,733 Leadership: Mo Khalid, EVP & group president of maintenance

Mo Khalid, EVP & group president of maintenance Parent company: Driven Brands Inc.

Take 5 Oil Change is a fast-growing automotive franchise known for its stay-in-your-car oil change model emphasizing speed, convenience and customer service. Founded in 1984 and franchising since 2016, Take 5 has expanded rapidly across the U.S. with a simple, scalable system. Franchisees benefit from strong corporate support, national marketing and a streamlined service offering that minimizes complexity. The brand's modern approach to car care appeals to busy drivers and provides consistent, high-volume revenue opportunities for owners.

10. Big O Tires

Founded: 1962

1962 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall rank: 102

102 Number of units: 463

463 Change in units: +0% over 3 years

+0% over 3 years Initial investment: $511,500 - $1,882,500

$511,500 - $1,882,500 Leadership: Gary Skidmore, senior vice president & chief operating officer

Gary Skidmore, senior vice president & chief operating officer Parent company: TBC Corp.

Big O Tires is a well-established tire and automotive service franchise that's been serving drivers since 1962. Known for more than just tires, the brand offers services like oil changes, brake repairs, alignments and battery replacements. Franchising since the early 1980s, Big O operates under the TBC Corporation umbrella and supports franchisees with training, marketing and operational tools. With strong brand recognition and a full-service model, it's a solid option for entrepreneurs seeking a high-volume, customer-focused business.

