In a world obsessed with speed and efficiency, it's no surprise that the automotive industry has embraced the drive-through model. Ranked #24 overall and #1 in the automotive category on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500, Valvoline Instant Oil Change is redefining car maintenance by offering 15-minute oil changes while customers stay comfortably in their vehicles.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 24

24 Number of units: 1,807

1,807 Change in units: +26.1% over 3 years

+26.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $193,000-$3,500,000

With a system modeled on the fast-food industry's focus on convenience, Valvoline delivers more than just oil changes. Customers can address tire rotations, battery replacements and air filter changes in a single visit. This streamlined, no-appointment-needed approach appeals to today's time-strapped drivers.

For franchise owners, Valvoline Instant Oil Change combines the strength of a trusted, nationally recognized brand with robust training and support. Its customer-first approach extends to eco-conscious practices, such as responsible recycling of used oil and filters. These initiatives align with the growing consumer demand for sustainability in everyday services.

With its strong Franchise 500 ranking and a proven track record of growth, Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers an appealing opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to invest in a business that delivers both scalability and modern convenience. Blending fast-food-inspired service with top-tier automotive care, Valvoline is driving the future of car maintenance one 15-minute stop at a time.

