Why Your Business Growth Depends on IT Infrastructure

August 15, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

IT infrastructure is a necessity that many businesses overlook because of how easy it is to miss, including the requirement to use recommended VPNs. At best, owners and managers usually leave the "how" of network functionality to their relevant support department. But this sort of thinking is a recipe for disaster, and far sooner than companies expect. Technological change could bring about economic growth and opportunity, but only for those willing to adapt. The adage, "If it ain't not broke, don't fix it" just isn't good enough for 21st century thinking, and IT infrastructure is so much deeper than most businesses understand, as detailed below.

Digital Transformation Isn't Just the Cloud

Businesses the world over seem to have a fixation with thinking about the cloud and transformation as interchangeable terms, but the cloud itself doesn't transform a business. Adopting the cloud means adapting to utilize its best functions and increase efficiency. The cloud simply provides a framework; the onus is on each individual business to leverage it for maximum client- and partner-value.

Networks Need Constant Upgrading

Network upgrades can be harrowing, especially if they require taking functionality offline to complete the changes. But if a company still requires long periods of inactivity to make said upgrades, it's doing something wrong. Digital enterprises have moved to mostly software-based networking, removing the need for changes in hardware. Small updates can be sent out regularly to keep the system functional without disrupting users (and by extension profitability). If a company wants to compete today, its business network should not be operating on 20th century standards, procedures and hardware.

Knowing Your Software

Higher-ups understand that software allows their business to function, but once it's up and running, they tend to overlook that it regularly becomes outdated. Software can form the architecture for a company's IT infrastructure just as readily as it can be used to run the networking systems. This new IP architecture allows for better security as well as a built-in ability to adapt the system in real-time to changes through analytics and machine learning. Having a computer system that virtually maintains itself is a dream that many companies are well on their way to realizing.

Networks are Dynamic and Ever-Changing

While enterprises are quick to jump onto trends within the marketplace, they are notoriously slow to recognize patterns in the business's IT department. Networks shouldn't be considered as pipes and plumbing any longer, but as a living, adaptable part of infrastructure. The health of the company depends on keeping that network up to date and innovating it.

Don't Let Feelings Overwhelm Facts

Businesses, especially those that have been around for a while, tend to be very traditional in how they approach things like technology upgrades. The facts are that businesses need to understand the wave of technology and ride it, or else be crushed when it breaks on their heads. The existing data confirms, and most experts in the field agree, that investing in IT infrastructure is well worth the money because of how essential information technology already is and will continue to be.