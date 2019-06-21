Top Ten Rising Skills Job Aspirants need to Master

According to LinkedIn survey, 62 percent of Indians feel daunted by the rapid pace in change of skills that are in demand

As the technology is evolving and there is something innovating happening every day. It’s creating new challenges and the need to learn new skills to tackle those challenges. According to a LinkedIn survey, 42 percent of core skills required for a job will change by 2020. There is a huge demand for new talent to complete the requirement for the people with the right skills. Indian professionals are facing this challenge to deal with the rapid pace of change in skills that are in demand. Demand of talent for the rising skills is three times more than the rest of the talent base. A high percentage of Indians feel pressured by the rapid change of skills that are in demand at workplace.

Here are the top ten rising skills in Asia Pacific that LinkedIn says job aspirants will need to master to land their next job.

Compliance

Compliance officers ensure that an organization complies with all federal, state and local laws that apply to their business. They are in high demand as regulations become more complex, policies more stringent and laws are ever changing.

Occupations that require this skill - Chief Data Officer, Risk Management Officer

Social Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing allows a brand to engage their audience directly and expand their exposure across the internet. It covers all the facets of digital marketing like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and more for generating traffic on the pages of brands.

Occupations that require this skill - Digital Marketing Specialist, Marketing Manager

Continuous Integration

Continuous Integration is a development practice that requires developers to integrate code into a shared repository several times a day. Each check-in is then verified by an automated build, allowing teams to detect problems early.

Occupations that require this skill - Software Engineer, Full Stack Engineer

Workflow Automation

Workflow Automation refers to the design, execution and automation of processes based on workflow rules where human tasks, data or files are routed between people or systems based on pre- defined business rules.

Occupations that require Workflow Automation- Project Managers, Consultants

Gesture Recognition Technology

Gesture Recognition is a type of perceptual computing user interface that allows computers to capture and interpret human gestures as commands. Gesture Recognition has huge potential in creating interactive, engaging live experiences.

Occupations that require this skill - Mobile Engineer, Researcher

Blockchain

Blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way. It is a growing list of records called blocks which are linked using cryptography.

Occupations that require this skill - Blockchain Developer, Chief Technology Officer

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence emphasizes on the creation of intelligent machines that work and reacts like humans. Knowledge engineering is a core part AI research. Initiating common sense, reasoning and problem solving power in machines is a difficult and tedious task.

Occupations that require this skill- Business Analyst, Data Scientist

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA is the use of software with AI and machine learning capabilities to handle high-volume, repeatable tasks that required humans to perform. RPA technology consists of software bots that can log into applications, enter data, calculate and complete tasks and log out.

Occupations that require this skill- Business Analyst, Robotics Engineer

Human Centered Design

Human Centered Design is a term product creators use to describe a process of designing for people. It focuses on designing for the people interacting with the brand.

Occupations that require this skill- Product Designer, Graphic Designers

Frontend Web Development

It is the practice of producing HTML, CSS and JavaScript for a website or web application so that users can see and interact with them directly.

Occupations that require this skill- Frontend Developer, Web Developer