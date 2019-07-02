Nazreen Nazir
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
Looking for happiness in the world of business news and technology.
I love reading and can be found doodling sometimes.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
TikTok is Dancing High With its Rise in India
TikTok has garnered a huge following in India. App has 120 million active monthly users in India
#EmployeeTips-4 Ways to Leave an Everlasting Impression
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Budget 2019: Digital to Incentivize the Ease of Living
In Union Budget 2019, Nirmala Sithraman paves the road for India towards 5 trillion economy
Switching the Gear of EVs' Infrastructure
EV developers to get freehand to choose the kind of technology and installations required for electric vehicles.
#EntrepreneurTips-4 Things that your Customer Wants from you
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Are EVs as Environment Friendly as they are Claimed to be
Electric vehicles have been called sustainable and more eco friendly as compared to diesel or hybrid vehicles. Are they actually reducing the carbon footprint from the vehicles
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-