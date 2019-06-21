My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Just Because You Can Take a Selfie Doesn't Mean We Want You To

We can all agree that a picture in front of the Parthenon is a fair game, but that post-workout flex? Maybe not.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Just Because You Can Take a Selfie Doesn't Mean We Want You To
Image credit: Deagreez | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

At the 2019 U.S. Golf Open, golfer Henrik Stetson knocked out a fan. His ball sped across the green and ended up in the stands, where it clocked an unsuspecting golf enthusiast in the noggin. The fan came to with a ball-like bulge protruding from his head and asked Stetson for a selfie.

The surprising part of this story is how unsurprising it is. If something happens, we want to document it.

The smartphone's portability and ubiquity make recording everything easier than ever. Every meal. Every vacation. Every one of Uncle Timmy's embarrassing blunders at Aunt Tina's wedding. But just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

Photo etiquette, especially now, divides us: Chances are if you're taking a public picture, someone won't be happy about it. Statista polled 1,190 adults on when and where it's appropriate to snap a selfie. It's worth noting that by polling only adults, we miss out on a large proportion of selfie tastemakers.

Most agreed that travel photos are acceptable, with 75 percent of respondents giving their blessing. Both parties and concerts were also approved -- 71 percent and 68 percent, respectively, gave the affirmative. But add a selfie stick into the mix, and people flip-flop; another Statista poll found 61 percent of people support a selfie-stick ban.

The most divisive photo venues were restaurants (39 percent for, 33 percent against), the gym (38 percent for, 28 percent against), and public transport (36 percent for, 29 percent against) -- all places we try to disappear. (I, for one, don't need to be the sweaty backdrop in the photo of your post-workout flex.)

The bottom two categories push the limits of decency. Of those asked, 16 percent approved of selfies taken in the bath (and hey if you've got the confidence, why not.) And a concerning 6 percent -- that's 71 people, folks -- believe it's okay to take a selfie at a funeral. #yikes.

Oh, and happy National Selfie Day!

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

8 Business Titans Reveal the Best Social Media Tactics to Promote Your Company

Social Media

8 Simple Ways to Make Social Media Work for Your Business

Social Media

How to Make Your Social Media Channels More Accessible to Everyone