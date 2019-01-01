More From Jake Leary
Google Pledges $1 Billion to Address Bay Area Housing Crisis
Over the next decade, Google plans to convert $750 million of its land from commercial to residential, paving the way for 15,000 new homes.
Cybersecurity
Don't Get Duped by This Sneaky Google Calendar Spam
Despite what that Google Calendar invite says, you probably didn't win a bunch of money.
Autonomous Cars
Sorry Truckers, Volvo's Autonomous Vehicles Can Handle it From Here
Volvo's Vera will eventually mean fewer trucking jobs.