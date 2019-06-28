My Queue

Gadgets

Picture This: Sony RX0 II

Measuring 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm, and weighing just 132g, the RX0 II fits easily into your pocket, and is ready to go wherever life takes you.
Picture This: Sony RX0 II
Image credit: Sony
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has introduced the RX0 II, the world's smallest and lightest premium compact camera. Like its predecessor, the camera is waterproof, shockproof, crushproof, and ultracompact, but the new model has even more features with internal 4K recording, a tiltable LCD screen that even works underwater, and image stabilization for video recording.

At the heart of the RX0 II sits a 1.0-type stacked 15.3-megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine that offers enhanced color reproduction including beautiful skin tones. This power packed camera is optimized for quick shooting and features a ZEISS Tessar T 24mm3 F4.0 fixed wideangle lens, with a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm, making it perfect for selfies.

Even better, RX0 II has multi-camera solutions that unlock a vast array of shooting options and viewpoints, as up to fiveRX0 II cameras can be controlled wirelessly using the Sony Imaging Edge Mobile application, and between six to 50 cameras can be controlled via an access point. Measuring 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm, and weighing just 132g, the RX0 II fits easily into your pocket, and is ready to go wherever life takes you.

