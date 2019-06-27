My Queue

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Announces Prime Day Concert With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will headline a live-streamed Prime Day Concert held exclusively for Prime members which will also feature Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.
Image credit: Amazon | Entrepreneur
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Amazon's rivals have been quick to crash in on the artificial holiday that is Prime Day, but it seems unlikely they can even attempt to compete with the just-announced Prime Day Concert.

On July 10, Amazon Music is set to host a Prime Day Concert which will be live-streamed exclusively to Prime members. The big draw for viewers will be the fact Taylor Swift is headlining the event, which starts at 9pm ET. Additional performances will come from Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Amazon is using the concert to celebrate the best in Amazon entertainment for all Prime members around the world. Although it's live, Amazon will allow members to stream the concert again on-demand for a limited time once it's over.

In the run up to the concert on July 10, Amazon has created a concert playlist for Prime members to listen to. If you own an Alexa device you can now say, "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert playlist" to hear music from the concert artists. The same will be true on July 10 when the concert kicks off. Saying "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert" will play the audio stream, or saying "Alexa, show the Prime Day Concert" will play the video stream if you own an appropriate device such as an Echo Show ($89.99 at Amazon).

Never one to miss an opportunity for more sales, Amazon is taking news of the concert as an opportunity to push Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions. Right now, Prime members can get four months for just $0.99, which means over 50 million songs to listen to without ads. After that, the price will increase to $7.99 per month or $79 a year.

