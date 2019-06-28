How to Infuse Empathy in Your Marketing?

The latest buzzword in marketing is empathy. Many companies are successfully utilizing the power of empathy to push their brand to the next level

June 28, 2019 4 min read

The latest buzzword in marketing is empathy. Many companies are successfully utilising the power of empathy to push their brand to the next level.

Some examples:

Philips invented a miniature version of a CAT scanner called the ‘kitten scanner’ along with toy animal characters that were used as patients and a TV screen to dispel the fear of MRI among children

P&G ad released in time for the London Olympics 2012 shows the trials and tribulations of mothers raising young athletes.

Microsoft’s interactive site Anatomy of a Data Breach that explains how data is stolen and how one can protect own data.

Enhancing empathy not only outside your company but also inside is great for your business. Yet, according to a 2019 survey by Businessolver, 92per cent of employees feel that their bosses do not give enough importance to empathy.

But What Has it Got to do With Marketing Success?

The same study says that 93per cent of employees are more likely to stay with an empathetic employer which would result in lesser turnover rate. In addition, all functions including marketing and customer service can be vastly improved by understanding and sharing employees’ feelings because how employers treat employees has a direct bearing on how employees treat customers.

Here are a few steps to ensure that you actively use empathy in your marketing.

Know Your Customer

Every exchange that your customer representatives have with your customers could be used to know more about the customer’s experience, uncovering valuable information. This could, in turn, allow them to help the customer more empathetically. Every transaction can be turned into meaningful and valuable customer interaction.

Methods to Know Your Customer Better:

Go out in the field and have face to face interaction with your customers.

Listen to the interaction between your sales representatives and customers

Use email to corroborate what you have learned about your customers by listening/ observing.

Use the power of social media to know your customers’ likings and habits.

Create customer profile that includes age, family background, likes, dislikes, household composition, etc.

Make Your Marketing Feel Like Helping

Be aware of the fact that customers instinctively realise when you are just trying to push your products i.e. treating your customers as objects to convert and they are repulsed by this fact. So, try to genuinely help your customers and you will be richly rewarded

Tailor Marketing Plan to Your Customers' Needs

Be conscious of the fact that marketing plans are not just tasks to be completed within the deadline line as per the company’s needs. As an empathetic marketer, you need to focus your marketing plan on the customer. Gain customer insight and make plans that address their concerns and wants and you will not have to do much marketing.

Make Your Brand Humane

You need to have a real conversation with your customers. How do you do that? Personalise your customer service, social media engagements and emails. You can do this by adding a personal touch in dealing with your customers complete with emotions like joy, happiness, celebration and yes even apologies if warranted. This will not only make your marketing more natural but also make your customers more interested in your brand.

Dos and Don’ts of Empathetic Marketing

Do

Have a goal.

Educate your audience.

Understand the concerns, needs and wants of your consumer.

Use emotions like anger, relationships, nostalgia, warmth, etc for your campaign.

Don't

Highlight competitors’ deficiencies but focus on the best things about your own brand.

Have multiple goals.

Include a call to action. Instead, present your information in a clear manner and let the audience take his/her own decision.

The correct use of empathy in marketing will not only build customer loyalty and trust but also have a positive impact on the company’s bottom line.