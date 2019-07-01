My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Photography

This New Polaroid Takes Retro Photos in a Snap

Add a vintage vibe to your office with this new camera.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This New Polaroid Takes Retro Photos in a Snap
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The way you decorate your office can have a huge effect on your mood — and your productivity. Bland hues like beige, gray and white can induce feelings of depression, while pops of red and yellow can invigorate and enhance creativity.

If you’re just starting out with a new company or a fresh office space, you might night have the funds to do an office makeover just yet. Luckily, you can still create a welcoming, energized environment with well-placed accessories. The Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera takes vintage-style photos in color for a one-of-a-kind office vibe.

This camera’s classic design is upgraded to fit in with today’s hottest styles. It still looks like a Polaroid camera from the late 70s or early 80s, but you can charge it with a USB cord to enjoy 60 days of battery life and a powerful flash.

The OneStep2’s intuitive design features a lighten/darken switch to adjust the exposure, a timer for perfect group shots and LED lights to track how many photos you have left. It uses special film made from premium cardstock for photos that last – they’re perfect for creating a collage in your office. If you need to store them, the included Photobox is designed to pack in as many as 40 photos.

Start capturing new memories with one of these Polaroid OneStep 2 cameras:

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Photography

Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.

Photography

Your Photo Tells Potential Clients a Lot. Here's How to Make It Say Exactly the Right Things.

Photography

7 Tips to Start Taking Product and Lifestyle Photos for Your Small Business Today, According to a Professional Photographer