This New Polaroid Takes Retro Photos in a Snap

Add a vintage vibe to your office with this new camera.

July 1, 2019 2 min read

The way you decorate your office can have a huge effect on your mood — and your productivity. Bland hues like beige, gray and white can induce feelings of depression, while pops of red and yellow can invigorate and enhance creativity.

If you’re just starting out with a new company or a fresh office space, you might night have the funds to do an office makeover just yet. Luckily, you can still create a welcoming, energized environment with well-placed accessories. The Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera takes vintage-style photos in color for a one-of-a-kind office vibe.

This camera’s classic design is upgraded to fit in with today’s hottest styles. It still looks like a Polaroid camera from the late 70s or early 80s, but you can charge it with a USB cord to enjoy 60 days of battery life and a powerful flash.

The OneStep2’s intuitive design features a lighten/darken switch to adjust the exposure, a timer for perfect group shots and LED lights to track how many photos you have left. It uses special film made from premium cardstock for photos that last – they’re perfect for creating a collage in your office. If you need to store them, the included Photobox is designed to pack in as many as 40 photos.

Start capturing new memories with one of these Polaroid OneStep 2 cameras: