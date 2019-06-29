Travel in Style for Work Trips with These Light Carry-on Luggage

Your packing relies high on the type of luggage you choose, so be smart when picking a carry on

June 29, 2019

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For some, travel is to discover, to go the extra mile, to chart the uncharted, for others it means to escape the ordinary, to go far away to escape their routine & create memories! But there are a lot of people who travel for work, regularly with the trips being short, hectic. Shopping for the right kind of luggage can be quite a hassle, especially when you’re looking for lightweight options, that are trendy but not over the top.

Packing light and carry everything that you need is an art that many of us lack. Just like any painting that requires the right colours, your carry on is a canvas that needs the right pick.

At times you might wonder, why your trolley can’t accommodate things the way someone else’s can. Hard-shell, nylon, soft-shell or canvas? Which one to pick and why? Hard-shell luggage is always reliable when it comes to keeping things in a compact manner, while the rest make a classy impression and can be easily thrown in anywhere.

We understand you are spoilt with options, but we have a list that brings the best to enhance your travel experience.

Skybags- Westport Strolly

Made of strong & lightweight polycarbonate material, Skybags’s Westport Strolly is sturdy & durable. Their re-engineered lightweight spinner wheels contribute to the bag’s effortless mobility. The perfect size for a business trip of 3-4 days!

Traworld- Triumph

A hard case spinner, Triumph is a must have if you are a frequent traveller. Featuring adjustable push button, 3-stage, and telescoping trolley, this model allows quick and easy manoeuvre. The bag also has a soft sleeve for your laptops and iPads (up to 14 inches). This stylish spinner carry-on luggage comes with 8 wheels for 360-degree mobility and an in-built TSA lock. If you are someone who lives a life-on-go, you know what to pick.

American Tourister- Midnight Blue Carry On

Meticulously designed to appease the discerning tastes of the well-travelled shoppers, this American Tourister offers hard luggage bag is made up of lightweight polycarbonate shells. In case you are concerned about the scratches, it is resistant to scratches and has a matte finish. The bag also has high-quality spinner wheels, retractable handles, a padded top and side handles.

Delsey Paris- Chatelet Air

For luggage lover, CHATELET AIR bag is a must-have. Embodied with French expertise and elegance, this one depicts Parisian architecture. Its unique lines are all about the vintage design of luggage from bygone years with a perfect modern feel. Its features include a very effective TSA locking system, 4 double very maneuverable and silent wheels. The suitcase has several compartments and pockets to keep everything in the perfect manner. Travelling around anywhere gets seamless thanks to its rolling comfort.

MI Luggage

Yes, the top player in the smartphone sector also manufactures luggage bags! The 3-layer composite compressive structure of the bag reduces wear and tear making the suitcase resilient. The best part about this bag is its scratch-resistant Honeycomb surface- that provides additional support and reduces stress during impact! Hence making it perfect for rough and regular usage!

Hidesign- Sundown 02

This leather trolley bag comes with classic design, smooth leather and fits all your essentials without the bulk. The zip around opening offers plenty of space to organize your valuables and trust us it adds to the character and uniqueness of the travel case.

Kompanero - Time Traveler

This bag is from the brand’s collection named the “Time Traveler” as it’s for the one who travels often for work & leisure. With a mix of vintage and contemporary design aesthetic, this Vintage Style trolley is a complete MADE IN ITALY product. Angles, zippers and closures are made of chromed steel. All items featured with a classical front belt which has its own purity of design and minimalist approach.

Da Milano - Brown Trolley

Known for its exquisitely handcrafted leather bags, the company has a lot of options for travel luggage. However, our pick is the brown cabin luggage, perfect for 1-2 day travels.