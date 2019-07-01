Importance Of A Dynamic Business Model For Success

July 1, 2019 4 min read

The core foundations of entrepreneurship are built on equal parts strategy and foresight. However, an extremely critical aspect of entrepreneurship that many modern businessmen neglect is adaptability and dynamism. This is particularly true when it comes to the business plans and models that entrepreneurs devise for their brand. Before creating a business model, most entrepreneurs conduct a detailed and extensive study of the market and the prospective offerings of their business, be it a product or a service, taking into account multiple factors like demand, supply, competitors, and more.

The Error

However, the mistake that many entrepreneurs make is, once that business plan has been created; they follow it like gospel, without accounting for eventual variables and changes that inevitably occur. All businesses have to face challenges at one point or another but what sets someone apart from the rest is how the entrepreneurs leading such businesses respond to those challenges. Instead of remaining rigid and inflexible, entrepreneurs should experience their failures and try to learn from them, whether they are large or small. This will help enhance their business acumen and cultivate essential skills which would ultimately help them persevere and succeed in the highly competitive, ever-changing, and extremely unforgiving business world.

Start

The first step in this journey of learning involves identifying specific problems, because of which the business is being unable to generate the necessary output. Once an entrepreneur understands the flaws involved, they can explore a variety of solutions for each and implement the ones which suit the business best. For instance, safety and indiscriminate usage remain the two primary concerns in the Nutraceutical industry, both in India and the rest of the world. However, in India, the alarming fact is that a variety of locally made nutritional supplements of dubious quality are also consumed, posing additional risk.

Evolving the Process

This highlights the need for entrepreneurs to constantly keep evolving by developing new skills, growing their experience and gauging their competitors. Stagnancy is the death of progress, especially in business, and so if an entrepreneur and their employees keep doing the same thing over and over again, being content with where they are, they become ignorant of how everything else is moving forward. Look out for new trends and jump on the chances. Often, a shift in cultural or economic trends will create new entrepreneurial opportunities. Sometimes such shifts may arise from advances in technology. With new technological advancements and business breakthroughs made every single day, remaining hungry for opportunities, is thus, the only way to succeed.

Communication

The best way to create such opportunities is by leveraging relationships and the power of communication. People skills are an integral part of an entrepreneur’s repertoire, as it helps them listen and interact with customers, employees, peers, and competitors, to understand vital factors that can be leveraged to improve their own business. Also keep checks on finances including the forecasts for profit and loss, cash flow, sales and audited accounts. This will help in analysing finances and utilising them in the accurate fields.

Self Motivation

An important aspect in the journey of success is self-motivation. It enables the entrepreneur to reduce dependency of external forces for inspiration and strive forward with enthusiasm. It also helps to make sure that the focus and determination of entrepreneurs remain unfazed.

Foresight

Finally, a dynamic foresight is the key for a business to grow through several different life cycles. An entrepreneur must always plan for the future, with contingencies for each and every different potential outcome. This will help them create dynamic strategies to minimise risks, reduce losses, and turn every situation that the business encounters into a positive one.