Presentations

Make Your Presentations Pop With Slideshop

Whip up fast, effective presentations with a lifetime subscription to Slideshop's templates.
Make Your Presentations Pop With Slideshop
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
1 min read
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Picture this: your day is humming along, you’re meeting your deadlines, and you’re pumped that you’re having a home-run workday. Then, a colleague knocks on your door and reminds you about the presentation you have to give later that day — the one that completely slipped your mind.

This scenario is great if you love breaking out in a cold sweat and panicking as you frantically pull together a lackluster PowerPoint. For the rest of us, a lifetime subscription to Slideshop can save the day.

Massive companies like Siemens, Nike, and IBM use Slideshop to create engaging slideshows. The subscription includes access to more than 250 gorgeous templates for PowerPoint, Keynote and Google Slides.

Slideshop also categorizes its offerings into sections like business, planning, charts and more. The modern designs and simple editing tools can help you make a stunning project in no time. That way, you can whip up your best presentations yet for internal communications, investor meetings and more.

A subscription to Slideshop’s slew of templates costs $2,940. Right now, you can access their entire library for a lifetime at the sale price of $39.99 (98 percent off).

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
