5 Key Aspects of Teaching Innovation In 2019

July 10, 2019 5 min read

Teachers play an important role in the development of society. Ever since ancient times, the position of teachers has always been considered sacred and second only to parents. The “job” of a teacher is that of being the architect of the future generations and thus, they are the ones who help by keeping the world on the right path. The role of teachers is more important today than ever before, as we are living in a generation which is dynamic in its very being. With modern technology, the role of a teacher has enhanced as a facilitator. There has been innovation in various aspects of teaching as well, and the focus should be on skills development, decision-making, empathy, and real issues.

Update, Upgrade and Implement with Digitization

One of the undeniable changes happening all around is that digitization of every aspect of human society. The interaction between human and machines is on the rise and we are slowly going ahead into a world where the machine is phasing out various aspects of regular work that involves human interaction. However, if we are to treat teaching as one of these aspects, we will be making a serious mistake in the long run. While videos, tutorials and various resources available through the Internet can teach the children facts, only a human teacher can teach them how to become a better version of themselves in the future.

Instead of replacing teachers with these artificial learning tools and apps, what we need to do is arm them with the latest technology so that they can better deliver results through teaching. Only then we will be making optimal utilization of the resources we have for ensuring a better future.

Innovation with Pedagogy

Innovative pedagogy will go a long way into shaping the future generation. The teaching-learning process needs to have its attention on the learner. It needs to be more learner-oriented, and it needs to encourage curiosity rather than suppressing it. Let’s not be bound with textual learning. Flipped classrooms, where project-based learning, learning through dance, music, theatre, and other art forms, and even global projects are common, should become more mainstream. Language skills and personality is shaped through theatre, and we’ve seen musicians have unbelievable analytical skills. We need to embrace this change.

Knowledge Exchange and Collaboration

The onus of providing the right education has shifted from being completely on the teachers and within the boundaries of the classroom. Our society needs to join in as well. There must be better collaboration in order to exchange ideas and knowledge. Learning needs to be a more involved process that takes into consideration even the staff rooms.

Real Issues

One big criticism of the education system has been that many times, real issues are done away with. Time has come to actually focus on them. The hushed tone must go away. We are living in a world of information overload. There is no way we can keep our children shielded from information any longer. Hence, it is important that we take up the onus of providing them with the right information at the right time. The teachers as well as parents, and any person the children communicate with on a regular basis will have to provide the children with the right information, and not the ones that have been modified to suit particular needs. Education has to be free from the grasps of other powers working within the society. Moreover, we need to teach children about our complete history, and not just the ones that happened till 1947. Indeed, the year of independence holds a special meaning and place, but we have passed over 70 years since that year. It is time that we start considering these years while preparing the course for history.

Focus on the Environment

We are a generation which is faced with an unprecedented task- to protect the environment. The present pollution and water crisis has made it abundantly clear that no longer can we have “environment” as one of the extra subjects being taught at school; instead, it is high time that we start treating the environment with respect and teach our children to do so as well. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) index, in terms of PM 2.5 concentration, our nation has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities across the world. We need not guess the leader since Delhi has been in the headlines for a long time due to its air quality level. With such a current situation, it is redundant to mention that our children are under the highest threat of environmental pollution. Hence, the country needs to rise up and say, “I have #MyRightToBreathe ” and create a safer world for our children.