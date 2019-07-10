How Digital Space is Proving to be Beneficial For the Intelligent Food Industry

Consumers are visual creatures, so the more attractive the package is, the higher the chance of it being noticed by consumers

There are more than just a couple of significant benefits to utilizing the digital space for marketing. Firstly, the entirety of the FMCG sector is marked by a large variety of similar products, which serve consumers with a wide range to choose from. One of the most fruitful advantages of having an efficient digital marketing strategy to utilize is that it helps brands invent a unique brand identity. This helps consumers form a strong opinion of the brand, which will, in turn, influence their purchase decision.

Thy Buy What They See

Consumers are visual creatures, so the more attractive the package is, the higher the chance of it being noticed by consumers. Similarly, digital marketing for intelligent food companies can be tackled with as a virtual shelf display. It is even more effective than a physical display because it helps you reach your specific target audience, making your overall marketing strategy more cost-effective. This fosters heightened awareness, which can influence purchase decisions. Similar to physical shelves, digital marketing also allows you to place your products contextually. Through useful tools, you can showcase your products while consumers scroll through similar categories. For example, if you are a healthcare brand, you can showcase your ads next to fitness blogs your consumers are browsing through.

One of the biggest advantages digital marketing has over traditional marketing is that it allows you to check the effectiveness of your campaigns, while speculative figures can be drawn, there is no way to reach a conclusive statement. Digital marketing, however, allows you to track and measure every aspect of your campaign. With the help of analytic tools, brands can gather information about the number of impressions, clicks, conversions and more. It also allows them to discover exactly which advertisement urged the consumer to make the purchase. Advanced analytics can even let you amass deeper consumer insights. This can facilitate you to create campaigns and content that your target audience will find genuinely engaging. With the ease of tracking digital marketing offers, intelligent food brands can fine-tune their strategies and make it more profitable.

Internet Has Changed it All

Moreover, mobile phones and high-speed cost-friendly internet has penetrated almost every portion of the Indian audience. A significant section of Indian consumers are looking for products online through myriad apps and this number is only going to proliferate. Additionally, Influencer marketing is proving to be a key digital marketing trend in the intelligent food sector. Through the use of influencers, your brand can tap into their vast number of followers and increase consumer awareness of your products. Influencer marketing is also very beneficial for FMCG brands because consumers are more likely to have faith in the credibility of your brand when an influencer whom they respect recommends it to them.

To conclude, the digital market space has been proven to be a land mine of marketing opportunity that maximizes the potential of most marketing strategies by its inherent intimacy and effective pre-determined accuracy.