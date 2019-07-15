One Trick to Increase Confidence, Motivation, Productivity and Success

It's tough to be productive when you don't have the energy, and without maximising your productivity the chances of success also reduce significantly

July 15, 2019

It’s tough to be productive when you don’t have the energy, and without maximising your productivity the chances of success also reduce significantly. This is the case for whatever goal you’re trying to achieve: Whether it’s securing your next business deal, losing those extra few kilos or whatever your goals are, energy and motivation is what you need to maximise your productivity and better your chances of accomplishing what you desire in life.

Now, that’s a lot easier to say than do as “life” can drain out a lot of your energy levels, especially if you have other responsibilities that require a lot of your time, such as a full-time job or a young family. As a result, many start to neglect other important things in life, which for some reason seem less important.

However, these “less important” things linger in your mind. Maybe it’s your health, your side-hustle that isn’t your primary source of income, or maybe it’s your finances. Whatever it is you’re neglecting, there is a way that you can change your life’s direction and in doing so could potentially assist yourself in achieving more success in those “less important things”.

Just to put it plainly, what I’m talking about is: exercising.

I know, it’s too cold or too hot, or maybe it makes your feel tired and drained the next day or maybe you just don’t have the time for it. However, I guarantee you, if you really plan it, you could probably find the time for at least 30 minutes of exercise 3 days a week. And, as for being too hot or cold, just put on a jumper or maybe simply take it off.

Research written by Web MD, states that “the men who exercised 30 minutes a day lost an average of 2 pounds more of body weight than those who worked out for an hour.” And remember, this article isn't about weight loss, it’s about improving your motivation.

Exercise doesn’t only improve your health; it is proven to help insomnia and stress. That means better sleep, and with better sleep comes more energy for your day. With more energy, the chances of you feeling motivated increases and therefore your productivity is also likely to increase, which further improves your chances of success.

“Of the handful of studies that have been performed (on the relationship between sleep and exercise), they suggest that exercise significantly improves the sleep of people,” stated the results of a study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation.However, not only does exercise improve your sleep but you also start to get into shape, looking fitter and healthier, which can assist you in your overall self-confidence.“Working out and seeing your body change definitely will help change your attitude towards yourself and even life. When you start feeling good about what you have accomplished your whole perception changes,” a quote by Jeff Croswell , NASM Elite Trainer.To top it off, your confidence and energy levels are only a few things exercise can do for you. The chances of heart disease and diabetes reduce, which could mean a longer and happier life overall. Roughly 610,000 people die every year in the US from heart disease according to a 2009 census. That’s too many lives lost and when you live a healthier life-style, it reduces your chances of being one of them.Now, if you’re still reading this, I assume you can see the benefit in exercise. However, I need to warn you: don’t think this is going to be easy. A switch to a healthier lifestyle is hard work especially if you haven't been very active for some time. And the older you are, the longer it may take before you see the changes. However, if you commit to this, it could change other aspects of your life for the better, making the early struggles worth it.This is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to gradually improve your health, not try and do a 5km run after not running for 10 years. Otherwise, you will overdo it, possibly hurt yourself and lose the motivation to try it again.

“Although moderate physical activity such as brisk walking is safe for most people, health experts suggest that you talk to your doctor before you start an exercise program,” as stated by the Mayo Clinic.

Although, once you start and the longer you do this for, the less your body will hurt the next day and the easier waking up 30 minutes earlier or 30 minutes later will be. Eventually, regular exercise will be a routine. You will feel strange not exercising and even start to look forward to it. Also, the longer you do it the more you will improve and that is an achievement in itself.Looking forward to exercise may sound ridiculous, but after a few months when you start to see the changes in not only your body but your overall energy-levels, your motivation will increase for overall success. Once you’re at that point, you don’t ever want to go back. People who exercise regularly get grumpy and have less energy for work if they skip my morning run or gym session. They’ve battled through the pain and now feel better than they ever have. They wake up energised by actually sleeping less but am having better quality sleep, which means that one can do more with more confidence.