Enter the Entrepreneur Insider Goal-Crushing Challenge

Buck the trend and make the most of your summer by committing to productivity.

July 16, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's not just you -- the summer slump is real. A study by Captivate Office Pulse found that productivity can tank by a full 20% during the months of sunshine and swimming pools. It makes sense, of course. You could be looking forward to a vacation, which makes it hard to focus on the task at hand. Or, that friend who has summer Fridays -- even though you don't -- somehow convinces you to cut out early. Whatever the excuse, you might not be achieving the best possible version of yourself. And while I'm all for taking time off for recovery, when it's time to go to work, you've got to commit.

Accountability is one of the best ways to increase your productivity. The American Society of Training and Development (ASTD) did a study on accountability and found that you have a 65% chance of completing a goal if you commit to someone else. You can achieve the same results by making a public declaration of this goal -- and the associated progress -- via a blog or social media post.

That's why we're launching the Entrepreneur Insider Goal-Crushing Challenge. For the next 10 weeks, I'll be tracking and sharing my progress towards goals I developed in a recent mentoring session with Mike Koenigs. You can join in by posting your own goals and progress as an Instagram story. Each week, we'll share posts from various participants on Entrepreneur's Instagram. What better way to hold yourself accountable?

To enter, you must be a member of Entrepreneur Insider. Not a member yet? Start your free seven-day trial. In addition to an all-access pass to the skills, experts and network you need to grow your business, you'll receive a template to help you share your goals and progress for the challenge.

As a bonus, if you tag me in your story (@itsterryrice), you'll have the opportunity to win an hour of Digital Marketing consulting from me, the Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur Media.

A winner will be announced every Friday, so stop slacking and start doing!