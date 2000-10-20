NSYNC Star Interested In Opening A Krispy Kreme Franchise

<b></b>

October 20, 2000 1 min read

Orlando, FL-Lance Bass, one of the teen-idol singing stars of the pop group NSYNC, is mapping out some sweet business outside the music industry. According to the New York Post, Bass and one of his bodyguards are planning to open at least one Krispy Kreme doughnut shop-and possibly a string of them-in Orlando, where Bass makes his home. Bass apparently is a devoted Krispy Kreme customer, recently stocking his dressing room with about five dozen of the delectables to share with his friends backstage. -Nation's Restaurant News