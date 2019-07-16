Bulletproof Coffee's CEO Reveals the Simple Skill That Most Entrepreneurs 'Suck At'

Dave Asprey, the enigmatic CEO of Bulletproof Coffee, wants you to get better at one simple law of performance.

Are you a coffee addict? If you're like most entrepreneurs, you probably consume several cups of joe to accelerate your day and boost your performance. If you're a coffee lover, then you're likely familiar with the brand Bulletproof Coffee and its enigmatic CEO, Dave Asprey, who is referenced by name in Merriam-Webster's online definition of "biohacker."

I recently attended the Upgrade Labs 6th Annual Biohacking Conference in Beverly Hills where the attendees were offered meticulously-planned organic meals and unlimited amounts of their now-famous buttered coffee. Yes, mixing the right butter with the right coffee is a pleasantly surprising and delicious experience.

During the event, I had the chance to talk with Asprey, a two-time NY Times bestselling author, about his latest book, Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life and why he felt compelled to write a third book at this stage of his career.

In the book, Asprey documents his journey of seeking wisdom and advice from some of the world's greatest scientists and top-performing people by interviewing nearly 500 of them on his award-winning Bulletproof Radio podcast.

He specifically wanted to uncover what these people had in common in their quest to become ultra-successful in their respective fields and endeavors by asking the same question at the end of each interview: “What are your top three recommendations for people who want to perform better at being human?”

As a result, Asprey's research culminated into a series of 46 performance laws that show people how to improve their lives financially, spiritually, emotionally, and physically using science-based "biohacking."

In the video interview, Asprey reveals that the top three recommendations he got from his guests were not what most people might expect. He also identifies why many entrepreneurs usually get stuck at a "sub-million dollar" revenue level in their business.

When I pressed him further to narrow down the secret to breaking the $1-million barrier and to isolate the one law that would benefit entrepreneurs the most, he immediately referenced the first law discussed in his book and why most entrepreneurs "suck" at it.

