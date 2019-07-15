Attend this free webinar and learn how you can maximize efficiency while getting the most critical things done right.

July 15, 2019 2 min read

Our fast-paced and hyperconnected world has created an entire subculture of hacks and tips to help business owners and managers be more productive. Problem is, we focus too much on being “productive” and wind up measuring our worth on the number of tasks marked off every day.

Instead, our time should be managed for and prioritized toward progress.

Fortunately, there are numerous strategies to implement and tools to utilize in order to maximize efficiency while making real progress possible. You can learn these strategies by attending Beyond Productivity: Tips and Tools for Making Progress Toward Important Goals, presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur.

This free, 60-minute webinar will be moderated by entrepreneur, business consultant, and author Peter Gasca. He will be joined by leading productivity specialists and professionals who will share their secrets, tips, and resources meant to help you not only maximize your energy and time, but also make progress toward important goals in your life.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

Setting effective goals that you will keep.

Developing an action plan with baby steps.

Managing your time and energy.

Free tools, tips and resources you can start using today.

The Beyond Productivity: Tips and Tools for Making Progress Toward Important Goals webinar will be held Thursday, September 5 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.