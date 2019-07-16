My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Human Resources

'Workplace Civility' … The New Challenge for CHROs

The only way CHROs can deliver to the workplace civility agenda is the way the organization handles 'bad news' or has the appetite for handling mistakes in the journey of evolution
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Workplace Civility' … The New Challenge for CHROs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Director HR- Faber Castell, India
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a sea of humanity entering the workplace carrying diverse degrees of professional and personal ethos with notions of success along with a definition of failure, competitiveness and the so-called ‘Art of survival’ in the Corporate world does pose a new challenge for the culture custodians in an organization. The constant debate for IQ versus EQ has a huge impact in defining not only the culture of the organisation but also carving the areas of focus or improvement of these skills which undoubtedly play a key role in overall success, as well as things like health, wellness, and happiness of an individual. 

Framework

The value framework of an organisation which influences the boundaries of decision rights, performance measurements, rewards to the leaders who address particular business challenges also become equally important in the culture-building exercise at workplaces. It is not the way people just think, operate or deliver, it is also the way they communicate with each other, studies exhibit that 65 per cent of the communication by an individual is nonverbal out of which only 5 per cent is understood by an average human being.

The New Way of Doing Things

 So not only does the new age CHRO have to define the realms of the ‘Value framework’ for a workplace but also build a ‘Communication policy’ which levers the foundational strength of the corporate values. Companies like Netflix, define their corporate values and caveats for success for job applicants to give a flavour of how the organisation thinks, operates and communicates for fairly easy to dream projects within the company. 

To change the organization through evolution rather than revolution, CHROs firstly should explicitly draft a blueprint of ‘Strategy’ with the leadership, which is competitive, understands the challenges inwardly but is agile to overcome the obstacles of change. This might include revisiting objectives, status values versus values to operate, hierarchical arrangements and handling of information wherein ‘reasonable’ decisions should not become problematic to that extent that fact-finding & analysis becomes unrewarding, and decision making becomes intuitive. 

Delivery

Secondly, the invisible career paths which each one of us needs to navigate to achieve our actual potential needs an in-depth understanding of workplace relationships, attitudes, more than the IQ on the table. The HR teams have to build and sustain this ambition box which equips every employee to take up higher roles/lateral roles in terms of skills, business know-how so as to build trust pipelines which not only handle conflict but also provide co-ownership of work delivered. The only key to this is to create accessible and transparent methods of learning and coaching, which are available to all. 

The only way CHROs can deliver to the workplace civility agenda is the way the organization handles ‘bad news’ or has the appetite for handling mistakes in the journey of evolution. The human mind is more attentive towards bad news because it serves as an alternative view to the current optimism but taking unpopular business decisions, difficult performance reviews discussions needs some interventions from the HR side too. A strong talent management program, job rotation projects, communication meets with leadership could assist this part of the culture piece for the organizations. 

The fast-paced nature of the workplace has led to a shift in the role of the CHRO and as custodians of the workplaces culture and confidants of employees, it is up them to find innovative ways to help employees define and reach career goals which are aligned with the overall progress of the organization. Don’t forget today employees join for a good role but they stay for good culture and growth. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

Role of Technology in the HR Industry

Human Resources

Why Startup Companies Need Structured HR

Human Resources

Making Cultural Change Fast-paced: New-Gen HR