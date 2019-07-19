Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall

With a 0.8mm gap when placed bezel-to-bezel, transform a wall of your choice into something magnificent.

July 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Make a big statement for your small business with world’s narrowest even bezel video wall. Connect LG’s razor-thin screens to create an impressive video wall with virtually no space between them. Bezel to bezel, the gap between each connected screen is merely 0.88mm– almost as thin as a typical credit card. The LG video wall has a higher viewing angle than conventional displays and IPS panel technology, which ensures that content remains visible from a wide range of viewing angles.

Source: LG

With LG’s proprietary webOS 3.0 operating system, you can also create content in a snap. This display solution is optimized for control rooms as well as venues that require multiscreen setups such as office buildings, shopping malls, and lecture halls- so, give your message a boost, and accent your wall.

Related: Hands On: OPPO Reno 10x Zoom