How Technology is Revolutionising the Online Furniture Market in India

July 20, 2019 4 min read

The online industry has increased by leaps and bounds, thanks to ever-evolving cloud space and artificial intelligence. Today, no one must step out of their homes to buy items as basic as a grocery or as complexes furniture, since everything is available at the tap of a finger and delivered in a greased lightning speed. Such trends are gradually becoming a part of the buying process. And so, companies across the globe, online and offline, are establishing new standards to sustain their customer relationships. A few years back no one would have thought of ordering furniture online, basis the complexity of the task in the first place and difficulty in making a choice to follow. Today, we have market leaders persuading customers toward online furniture spaces where they offer comfortable, functional, and attractive items at jaw-dropping prices.

How do they do that? How does a customer, who would have gone markets to markets in search of that one specific chair, now buys a sofa set or even a bed online with such ease? What technological advancements have made it easy for buyers while being in their comfort zone buy furniture online? Let’s see.

1. Augmented Reality

How can AR not be a part of anything on the web? Being a well-known, well-exploited, and well- established technology, Augment Reality has been helping customers in various ways than one. Customers can browse through a variety on their mobile phones, add items to their cart/wishlist and conveniently participate in the furniture shopping process. What’s more, fun is the graphic content, 2D/3D/4D image experience, emerging technologies, excellent UI/UX, and engaging website content. With a multiple of attributes coming together, even the customers with the broadest of the ideas come to one or more relevant purchasing options to ease the process further. A substantially more trend-setting innovation, which is slowly taking its place, is Virtual Reality. While AR combines the world with electronically created components, in VR, one is dealing with a completely virtual world where everything, including the customer, is a computerized picture. The obstruction to utilizing this innovation is the requirement for costly hardware: ordinarily VR goggles, laser sensors and motion controllers. However, if the required advancement of VR innovation and its promotion done right, the costs of equipment will diminish essentially.

2. Personalization

Building a profoundly customized client experience is an eCommerce technique that expands commitment and drives transformations. Be that as it may, how can it apply to furniture shopping? In the period of Instagram and Pinterest, individuals invest energy refining their preferences. Customers have access to various ideas and it is a dream come true for manufacturers. How? Today, customers demand more than just mechanical, Scandinavian, or decrepit chic furniture pieces and it becomes difficult for any manufacturer to deliver as expected, without even knowing. With personalization coming into the picture, customers have now become vocal of their choices and have made it easier for the manufacturers to process as per.

Access to customers’ recently viewed pictures online, manufacturers can offer choices to their clients.

This helps make their advertising progressively powerful. Projected personalization enables them to make wise suggestions dependent on what clients have as of late checked out or purchased. Consumer purchase behaviour, known otherwise, enables their image to act as an interior design associate. For instance, recommending a bedside table to coordinate the bed they just purchased.

3. Interactive Application

New and emerging furniture manufacturers in India inspire customers with their collection, while they’re browsing the company’s website. A user can choose one or more designs as per their choice. Having selected, the user may experiment with the configuration of individual elements of the decor. This means making decisions about styles, colours, and types of fronts, handles or countertops. Users can also try a variety of wall colours and floors.

In contrast to shops, online retailers don’t give the touch and feel understanding to clients as they must choose their preferred couch and seat before purchasing. Given this, the achievement of online furniture vendors which is a need is to dwell in their ability to customize products, offer advice from specialists, call and support, provide exchange and refund policies, make payment options available as per the requirements of clients and execute on-time delivery.

To sum up, on one hand, the fundamental difficulties faced by the segment are identified with competition from overseas having since India has low generation costs, weak protection against licensed technology rights, depleting workforce, and conservation measures on global markets.

Given this, to proceed to endeavour and flourish in the worldwide furniture industry, new and developing organizations need to profoundly comprehend the difficulties and chances to grow ahead.