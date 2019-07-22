3 Books That Benefited Neha Kulwal

Neha Kulwal, CEO, Admitad, invests her leisure time in poring over books or catching up on the latest online series to gain knowledge in her area of expertise.

July 22, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

THE ALCHEMIST

Thanks to The Alchemist, I have become a firm believer that every person in this world is here to fulfil her individual destiny. It helped me realise that there is no shame in falling and failing, as long as you get back and try again, to pursue our vision with our heart and soul. Our journey leads us to our eventual destiny, and we remain in charge of defining it with every decision we take. If we pursue opportunities that present themselves to us with the utmost dedication and passion, the universe will conspire to help us achieve our personal treasure – our dreams, hopes and ambitions.

13 THINGS MENTALLY STRONG PEOPLE DON’T DO

From 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do, I have learnt how to observe the world. I have always been curious as a child and have always tried to think over why people do the things that they do. I love to analyze people, their thoughts, processes, and their activities, and do my bit in guiding them towards decisions that are best for them. Another important lesson that I learnt was knowing how to handle different situations and people in life, while remaining strong and true to who I am as a person. Reading it really helped me internalise the fact that I cannot please everyone all the time, and why I need to overcome my fear and take calculated risks to achieve success in business. I also realised the importance of patience – a trait which, in the field of marketing, is utmost important. It also drove home why it was essential to embrace and celebrate the successes of those around us. These learnings have helped me immensely in my personal life, as well as in my professional role as the CEO of Admitad India.

JONATHAN LIVINGSTON SEAGULL

Jonathan Livingston Seagull is quite close to my heart. I want to live like the titular seagull for who flying is not only a means to an end but also an extension of his personal self. This book helped me understand that sometimes, even if your personal ambitions run contrary to your community’s expectation, you must rely on your faith and make the most of your life. Following the flock is not always the best thing. Since you know your own strengths and weaknesses, you are the most qualified individual to choose your path to success. You might fail to achieve your dreams even if you try to pursue them with single-minded devotion, but you will definitely fail if you don’t.

(This article was first published in the July 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)