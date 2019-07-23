My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian startups

6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Community Head of Startup Delhi & Founder of Next Big Brand
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India was ranked 17th position among 100 countries in Startup Ecosystem Ranking for 2019. We were standing at 37th spot last year. That’s not something we should be too proud of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore are 3 of the most vibrant startup cities globally.

What do we Need to do to Create the Next Wave of Disruption? 

The disruption has to happen from the roots. Where are our roots? How can we achieve the next wave of changes? We don’t have a simple ‘objective type’ answer to this. Before coming back to the manifesto for change, let’s make a ground reality check.

We have come a long way off. Startups like OYO, Paytm, Ola, Flipkart have attracted global attention and it’s great to boost the Josh. Also, Flipkart’s situation taught us that we need to rethink our stand on Differential Voting Rights. 

The 5 Trillion Economy

Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan. Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it. We need to make the fertile grounds ready 

Angel investing is a serious business both in terms of risk and potential. The Union Budget 2019-20 has focused on solving the issue of angel tax to encourage angel investment and that’s a great move that would have a lasting impact.

The government has established a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) to extend funding support to innovation-driven startups the percentage of funds utilized is not satisfactory. 

SIDBI uses a network of registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to invest in DPIIT recognized startups. There are 19,351 DPIIT registered startups and 49 AIFs according to government’s sources. Sidbi has committed ₹3,123.20 crore to these 49 AIFs, but only ₹483.46 crore has been drawn from FFS.

The Route to Disruption

The startup ecosystem is unfolding it another face in India with a renewed interest from investors. The question is where do we go next. Here are a few things we can consider.

Tier 2 Cities

There is a strong need for building an ecosystem that we have been delaying. We must create the grounds for innovation, incentivize the innovation ecosystem in tier 2 cities and democratize the access to schemes, knowledge, people, and infrastructure. Coworking spaces can be a shift changing move. This is the root we must take care of. Innovation has to echo from the tier 2 cities of India. 

The Talent Agenda

There is a big gap in useful skills. We can’t ignore the workforce. We will need to create smart resources. Skills that can actually solve problems.

Collaboration

The government needs to encourage corporations to use services from startups. The CSR funds can play a huge role if properly channelized to create the innovation ecosystem.

Mindset

Mentality shift is an easy word to say. It takes years to happen. Startup communities can help to achieve it from the ground level by creating platforms to come together and understand to help each other grow. Entrepreneurs need to have the humility to face failures, the courage to celebrate others’ success and the empathy to understand the struggles of peers. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

How Budget 2019 Will be a Game Changer for Indian Startups

indian startups

Indian Startups Raised an all-time High, $3.9 Billion VC Investments in 2019

indian startups

Khatabook All Set to Pocket $20 Mn in its 'Khata' with Talks of Funding