indian startups
Investor Outlook
Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor
Pankaj Joshi believes the second phase will see a lot of new businesses getting funded, those that will actually address problems that exist in India and not just try to bring a problem that has been solved in another country and try to copy-paste that solution in India while the problem may not really exist
More From This Topic
Healthcare
This Healthtech Start-up Brings Care to Your Doorstep
The company boasts of personalized healthcare solutions at the patient's home
VC Funding
India's Next Unicorn is Here
Freshworks Inc has bagged a whopping $100 million investment led by Accel Partners and Sequoia.
Healthcare
30 Years in Healthcare in India & Counting, This Veteran Bats for Academia-Industry Alliance
India's start-up culture in the healthcare space is yet to establish says Dr GSK Velu
Food Businesses
The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding
"Multiple models of groceries have come and gone while we have just furthered to say that this is the right thing to do and this is the right time"
Unicorn Club
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Apps
5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME
With the increasing number of mobile phone it has become relevant for even the SMEs to have their own mobile app
Leadership
Why Challenges Could not Deter the Spirit of these Entrepreneurs
They know the best about how to deal with challenges and learning from them about it, is no less than a motivational punch for all of us
E-commerce
With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?
Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
Tea Businesses
Why Did Investors Pour 20 Million in Chai Point's Cup? The Founder Gives 5 Reasons
Singh said that he would allot a substantial part of the fund raise proceeds to creating a strong F&B product line for walk ins as well as delivery segment
glocalization
Businesses in India Should Get Ready To Hire Their Manual Labour From LinkedIn Says Co-founder Allen Blue
"It is the customers who will take LinkedIn into small neighborhood if they feel they find value"