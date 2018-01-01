indian startups

Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor
Investor Outlook

Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor

Pankaj Joshi believes the second phase will see a lot of new businesses getting funded, those that will actually address problems that exist in India and not just try to bring a problem that has been solved in another country and try to copy-paste that solution in India while the problem may not really exist
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
How a Different Viewpoint Can Ensure Better Success Ratios
Success

How a Different Viewpoint Can Ensure Better Success Ratios

Joseph Rasquinha | 5 min read
How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?
Commodity trading

How Can a Global Brand be Made Sitting Out of India?

Aashika Jain | 5 min read
India's Most Celebrated Startup's Founder Steps Down on Alleged 'Serio...
Flipkart

India's Most Celebrated Startup's Founder Steps Down on Alleged 'Serio...

Aashika Jain | 3 min read
A New Perspective
Editor's Note

A New Perspective

Ritu Marya | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This Healthtech Start-up Brings Care to Your Doorstep
Healthcare

This Healthtech Start-up Brings Care to Your Doorstep

The company boasts of personalized healthcare solutions at the patient's home
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
India's Next Unicorn is Here
VC Funding

India's Next Unicorn is Here

Freshworks Inc has bagged a whopping $100 million investment led by Accel Partners and Sequoia.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
30 Years in Healthcare in India & Counting, This Veteran Bats for Academia-Industry Alliance
Healthcare

30 Years in Healthcare in India & Counting, This Veteran Bats for Academia-Industry Alliance

India's start-up culture in the healthcare space is yet to establish says Dr GSK Velu
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding
Food Businesses

The Business of Customer Convenience is Hot in India & Here's Why Investors Are Pouring in Funding

"Multiple models of groceries have come and gone while we have just furthered to say that this is the right thing to do and this is the right time"
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
Unicorn Club

Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns

While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME
Apps

5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME

With the increasing number of mobile phone it has become relevant for even the SMEs to have their own mobile app
Rama Krishna Kuppa | 3 min read
Why Challenges Could not Deter the Spirit of these Entrepreneurs
Leadership

Why Challenges Could not Deter the Spirit of these Entrepreneurs

They know the best about how to deal with challenges and learning from them about it, is no less than a motivational punch for all of us
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?
E-commerce

With SoftBank Confirming Flipkart's Buyout, is this the End of an Era For Indian ecommerce?

Walmart picks up a majority stake in Flipkart. But is this the fate of Flipkart that Startup India had hoped for?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Why Did Investors Pour 20 Million in Chai Point's Cup? The Founder Gives 5 Reasons
Tea Businesses

Why Did Investors Pour 20 Million in Chai Point's Cup? The Founder Gives 5 Reasons

Singh said that he would allot a substantial part of the fund raise proceeds to creating a strong F&B product line for walk ins as well as delivery segment
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Businesses in India Should Get Ready To Hire Their Manual Labour From LinkedIn Says Co-founder Allen Blue
glocalization

Businesses in India Should Get Ready To Hire Their Manual Labour From LinkedIn Says Co-founder Allen Blue

"It is the customers who will take LinkedIn into small neighborhood if they feel they find value"
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.