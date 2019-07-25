Technology offers a better learning experience to the students as they are connecting with the teachers without any time and space constraints

2018 witnessed positive developments in the educational sector on espousing innovative technology to evolve digital curriculum for the prospective generations. We are inhabiting in the transforming phase where advanced technology advancement has given a new definition to the education system.

The latest technology is making students industry-ready with digital and personalized learning modules with added convenience and exposure. The Indian education sector is rapidly changing its learning paradigm with the advent of technology by making education accessible to maximum students.

Here’s how technology trends are pushing up digital education in India:

Self-paced Learning Space

Educational technology empowers students to learn from portable devices including mobile, laptop and tablet in their favourable schedule. Digital education caters to strengths, aptitude, weakness, challenges and apprehension pace of an individual, thus, eliminating group embarrassment and race of matching to the learning speed of fellow students. Students are free to make decisions for the learning timing, place and duration in a self-paced learning space. This way they are moulding into a more matured, responsible and dynamic personality.

Eliminating Geographical Boundaries

Digital education is enabling students to access quality education in remote areas, providing equal learning opportunities to all. Apprentices residing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities no more require relocating to metropolitan cities for higher or professional education as digital learning has reached their place and has transformed homes into classrooms. Advanced technology is teaching students while sitting in the comfort of their homes while they only need an internet connection to avail of the facilities. Anyone can easily learn online regardless of their geographic and demographic differences.

One-on-one Learning Experience

Contrary to the traditional classes where individual attention is lacking, online classrooms build the one-on-one context of learning. Experts can focus on teaching every student individually while students can also ask their doubts to the faculty via chat, call or video. Technology offers a better learning experience to the students as they are connecting with the teachers without any time and space constraints. Prompt interactions and feedback sessions let students improve their skills, evaluate their performance, track the coursework progress and more. The up-coming Learning Management System would further enhance two-way communication between students and teachers.

Video-based Lectures and Training

Video-based learning is more interactive and appealing to students as it permits them to learn subject syllabi at their own pace without any fear of punishments and time rigidity. Real-time interaction between teachers and students promotes the exchange of ideas and information on an accelerated level which enhances the academic performance of learners. Another interesting aspect of video-based learning is that it gives flexibility to students for attending live online classes or to watch a recorded lecture of that class anytime, anywhere. They can refer to it as many times as they want to completely understand the lecture’s teachings without any hindrance.

Interactive Study Material

Unlike content-heavy textual book learning, E-Learning offers interactive study material in the infotainment format. Students get quality study notes in the form of audio-video, animations, short films, graphics, comics and a lot more that has tremendously vanished tedious cramming habits in students. Multimedia interventions in the education sector emphasis on indulging students into concept-based learning while widening their imagination and cognitive skills. Infotainment study material is direct, short, crisp and easy to apprehend syllabi and additional knowledge. Interactive study material is easily accessible online or can be downloaded to mobile devices like cell-phone, tablet, laptop to study whenever and wherever the student wants.

Introduction of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Education

Virtual and Augmented reality is winning over the technology arena for bringing a new-age learning avenue in education. Boring and difficult subjects like mathematics, history, science and more have been made easier to learn with dynamic 3D diagrams, artificial intelligence, virtual tours and more. Such avenues encourage learners to go beyond textual memorization and embrace conceptual comprehensions. These concepts have accelerated learning and imaginary skills of students and are making them a strong contender for the future.

Incorporating technology into the education industry is the beginning of an entirely new world where students will be experimenting liberally on new concepts with a broader mindset and upgraded skills. Digital education, therefore, has a bright future depending on the current and up-coming learning technology development and its positive impact on the learning and interpreting behaviour of students.