Premium Power: Asus ZenBook S

With a Core i7 processor and up to 16gb of RAM, this laptop is pure power in a portable form.

July 26, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get things done more quickly (and efficiently) with the Asus ZenBook S, which features a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB RAM. This ultralight laptop weighing in at just 1kg is designed for the seasoned traveller who needs on-thego computing power without the bulk. Its ultrathin aluminum body slips easily into a carry-on bag, while its ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard to the most comfortable typing position, so you can work comfortably in any environment. ZenBook features a spun metal finish that comes in two striking colors, including Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold.

Source: Asus

And don’t worry, this device renders visuals that are just as stunning as the device itself with an ultra-high-definition NanoEdge display. You can view lifelike colors on a 3840x2160 4K UHD monitor with 331ppi pixel density. If you’re craving for more than aesthetics, this laptop also keeps you going for up to 13.5 hours with its 50Wh high-capacity battery that charges up to 60% in just 49 minutes. ZenBook works hard, but it also maintains its cool with an all-new fan design, which improves airflow by gently expelling warm air from the interior of the device via hidden vents in the hinge. ZenBook S rounds out with Harmon Kardon audio to keep you entertained and working at peak performance.

Related: Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall