My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Premium Power: Asus ZenBook S

With a Core i7 processor and up to 16gb of RAM, this laptop is pure power in a portable form.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Premium Power: Asus ZenBook S
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get things done more quickly (and efficiently) with the Asus ZenBook S, which features a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB RAM. This ultralight laptop weighing in at just 1kg is designed for the seasoned traveller who needs on-thego computing power without the bulk. Its ultrathin aluminum body slips easily into a carry-on bag, while its ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard to the most comfortable typing position, so you can work comfortably in any environment. ZenBook features a spun metal finish that comes in two striking colors, including Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold.

Source: Asus

And don’t worry, this device renders visuals that are just as stunning as the device itself with an ultra-high-definition NanoEdge display. You can view lifelike colors on a 3840x2160 4K UHD monitor with 331ppi pixel density. If you’re craving for more than aesthetics, this laptop also keeps you going for up to 13.5 hours with its 50Wh high-capacity battery that charges up to 60% in just 49 minutes. ZenBook works hard, but it also maintains its cool with an all-new fan design, which improves airflow by gently expelling warm air from the interior of the device via hidden vents in the hinge. ZenBook S rounds out with Harmon Kardon audio to keep you entertained and working at peak performance.

Related: Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall

Technology

Oakland, California Bans Facial Recognition

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment