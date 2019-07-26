This Futuristic Notebook Saves Your Writing to the Cloud

Transfer your awesome ideas to the cloud with a reusable, tech-forward notebook.

July 26, 2019 2 min read

There’s nothing more frustrating than losing track of the notepad that has your latest, greatest idea inside. It’s easy to lose track of a few things when you’re moving from your office to your car to your next meeting, and notebooks are no exception. That’s where the Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebook comes to the rescue.

There are a number of reusable notebooks out there, but the Everlast stands apart because it can beam your writing to whichever cloud service you prefer. There are seven symbols at the bottom of every Everlast page, and you can assign each symbol to a different cloud service (like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, etc.).

Use any pen from the Pilot Frixion line to check off the symbol, then take a photo through the Rocketbook app. Your notes, sketches, and outlines will automatically move to the cloud, and you can wipe the page down with a moist cloth for a blank slate.

This deal on Rocket’s Everlast Reusable Notebook comes with two notebooks and two Pilot Frixon pens. You can also choose which size you prefer: Letter (8.5” x 11”) or Executive (6” x 8.8”).

An Everlast notebook would usually cost $78, but you can get this package deal right now for $59.99 (23 percent off).