The Importance of Teamwork and Collaboration

As we continue to adopt collaborative technologies, we can have diversified teams and work across geographies

July 29, 2019 3 min read

In our world of constant disruption where we see business models evolve continuously, there is a proliferation of the gig economy and a shift towards a co-working mindset. This has further emphasized the importance of collaboration and teamwork, with connectivity, communication and collaboration being three main pillars required to stay relevant.

In the Indian context, this poses a particularly interesting challenge given our competitive educational framework, an emphasis on grades and marks rather than learning, as well as family ecosystems that promote the achievements of an individual over the collective.

A survey on Indian executives that compared them to their global counterparts conducted in 2015 found that Indian executives featured lower on teamwork at 17per cent compared to their Chinese and American counterparts at 30per cent and 28per cent respectively. The survey further highlighted the difference when it came to Indian leaders who scored far lower on collaborative abilities with 24per cent demonstrating a weakness versus just 5per cent and 6per cent in their Chinese and American counterparts.

In fact, most future skills reports such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) have identified the ability to work collaboratively and people management as important skills for the 2020 workplace.

As we continue to adopt collaborative technologies, we can have diversified teams and work across geographies, it becomes equally important for us to build organizational cultures that truly embody the spirit of teamwork and collaboration. While most of us understand the need for improved teamwork, are a part of a team and appreciate the opportunity to leverage a collaborative culture, here are some benefits of honing our team working capabilities: