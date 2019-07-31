This Australian Beauty Company Wants to Detox the World with its Natural & Vegan Offering

Total Beauty Network boasts of creating healthy and ethical beauty brands

July 31, 2019 3 min read

The vision behind Total Beauty Network was created in the most unlikely of places, my wife Sharon and I devised our big plan on the back of a napkin over dinner – we wanted to create quality cosmetics that challenged the high-end brands. From there we created brands to challenge existing competitors in each of their respective channels and regions, recalls Tony Rechtman, the CEO of Total Beauty Network.

Rechtman says Total Beauty Network is extremely unique for a number of different reasons.

One, the company is still independently-owned and operated in Australia, despite its products being in more than 33 markets worldwide.

In additional to this Total Beauty Network has become a market leader in the natural and organic cosmetics market with luxury, natural brand INIKA Organic. The company’s commitment to research and development in the difficult area of organic formulations has seen INIKA Organic pull far ahead of the market according to Rechtman.

He is however unmoved by competition and wishes to be a healthy beauty company.

“While many of our competitors focus solely on price and packaging, our goal across all brands has always been to bring a more natural approach to an industry that hasn’t always had the best reputation for health. Our brands use certified organic ingredients, natural ingredients and carry vegan and cruelty-free certifications across the board,” claims Rechtman.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, Rechtman deep dived into the company's strategy and vision.

Q) What is your brand’s purpose?

A) For INIKA Organic, our luxury natural cosmetics brand, we are on a mission to detox the world, one makeup kit at a time. Consumers spend sizeable portions of their income on products and services to perfect their skin and rather than layering on chemical-based products that diminish that effort during makeup application, we have a 100% natural range of professional products that are rich in certified organic ingredients to care for and nourish skin.

Q) Do you think consolidating brands under one roof is a service much appreciated?

A) Our brand portfolio always manages to surprise and delight buyers around the world as we offer such variety in product, price and purpose. We have dedicated sales teams to provide our customers with excellent service and our marketing teams are experts in regional promotional strategy and execution – one of the many reasons that partners love working with TBN.

Q) What inspires you?

A) After opening up so many new regions with INIKA Organic in 2018, our mission for global domination and continued growth is a huge point of inspiration for 2019. Getting our message out there and making consumer beauty routines healthier and more natural is a daily source of inspiration for myself and my team.

Total Beauty Network is a part of Young Presidents Organization, which is a network of young chief executives worldwide.