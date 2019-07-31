My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Beauty Businesses

This Australian Beauty Company Wants to Detox the World with its Natural & Vegan Offering

Total Beauty Network boasts of creating healthy and ethical beauty brands
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Australian Beauty Company Wants to Detox the World with its Natural & Vegan Offering
Image credit: Total Beauty Network
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

The vision behind Total Beauty Network was created in the most unlikely of places, my wife Sharon and I devised our big plan on the back of a napkin over dinner – we wanted to create quality cosmetics that challenged the high-end brands. From there we created brands to challenge existing competitors in each of their respective channels and regions, recalls Tony Rechtman, the CEO of Total Beauty Network.

Rechtman says Total Beauty Network is extremely unique for a number of different reasons.

One, the company is still independently-owned and operated in Australia, despite its products being in more than 33 markets worldwide.

In additional to this Total Beauty Network has become a market leader in the natural and organic cosmetics market with luxury, natural brand INIKA Organic. The company’s commitment to research and development in the difficult area of organic formulations has seen INIKA Organic pull far ahead of the market according to Rechtman.

He is however unmoved by competition and wishes to be a healthy beauty company.

“While many of our competitors focus solely on price and packaging, our goal across all brands has always been to bring a more natural approach to an industry that hasn’t always had the best reputation for health. Our brands use certified organic ingredients, natural ingredients and carry vegan and cruelty-free certifications across the board,” claims Rechtman.

In a conversation with Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, Rechtman deep dived into the company's strategy and vision. 

Q) What is your brand’s purpose?

A) For INIKA Organic, our luxury natural cosmetics brand, we are on a mission to detox the world, one makeup kit at a time. Consumers spend sizeable portions of their income on products and services to perfect their skin and rather than layering on chemical-based products that diminish that effort during makeup application, we have a 100% natural range of professional products that are rich in certified organic ingredients to care for and nourish skin.

Q) Do you think consolidating brands under one roof is a service much appreciated?

A) Our brand portfolio always manages to surprise and delight buyers around the world as we offer such variety in product, price and purpose. We have dedicated sales teams to provide our customers with excellent service and our marketing teams are experts in regional promotional strategy and execution – one of the many reasons that partners love working with TBN.

Q) What inspires you?

A) After opening up so many new regions with INIKA Organic in 2018, our mission for global domination and continued growth is a huge point of inspiration for 2019. Getting our message out there and making consumer beauty routines healthier and more natural is a daily source of inspiration for myself and my team.

Total Beauty Network is a part of Young Presidents Organization, which is a network of young chief executives worldwide. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Beauty Businesses

How We Got Our Product Into Every Sephora Store As a Team of Two With No Outside Funding

Beauty Businesses

Podcast: This Trait Is Helping One Beauty Entrepreneur Build Something Rare

Beauty Businesses

What $100 Million in New Funding Means for Ipsy, Michelle Phan's Beauty Box Startup