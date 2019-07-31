My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

co-working spaces

What's Behind the Exponential Rise of Co-working Spaces in India?

Niche workspaces have encouraged many new businesses to get established in co-working spaces as they find more sense of belonging in custom-built environments
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What's Behind the Exponential Rise of Co-working Spaces in India?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Managing Director of Vatika Hotels
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The traditional office space industry was transformed with the arrival of co-working spaces in India. In fact over the last decade co-working has emerged as an individual segment within commercial real estate witnessing massive growth. The expansion has been so widespread that it is expected to see around 13 million people working out of co-working spaces by 2020. As of now, the co-working trend has been vehemently embraced in tier 1 cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram while being on the cusp of transforming the workspace environment in tier 2 & 3 cities of India. 

India’s burgeoning startup communities, ease in setting up offices without huge upfront investments and no admin hassles are the key drivers for the growth of this segment. Interestingly international corporates have also embarked upon the plug-n-play set up of co-working spaces seamlessly setting up their regional teams in India. 

But what precisely attracts so many businesses towards co-working spaces? Here is a detailed look at the factors that truly contribute to the growth of this segment: 

No Long-term Leasing Commitments

The most prominent driver for the rising demand for co-working spaces is that a business can move in without long-term leasing commitments. You can rent a co-working space by a month, weeks, days and even hours and see if it works for your business. This has been a flourishing stage for a lot of start-ups initially and now becoming the chief parameter for seamless move-ins for corporate expansions.

Operations Start from Day 1

The plug-n-play set up of co-working spaces allows businesses to start operations from day 1. There is no need to spend time on doing fit-outs or arrange for other utilities. Once a business moves-in, they can start working unlike in traditional leased offices where it takes months to be operational. 

No Upfront CapEx

For businesses restraining to make huge investments on the fly co-working spaces serve the best purpose. A co-working space can be rented on the basis of the business’s current needs, which eliminates the huge upfront CapEx they would otherwise have to shed in leased spaces. This helps businesses channelize their money into their product or services and hence is a major driver for the rising demand of co-working spaces.

Reduced OpEx

In a co-working space, businesses pay rent on a monthly basis and the truth is they are giving a reduced operating cost. They just pay an all-inclusive cost for space and facilities they avail, eliminating their liability for costs that keep recurring.

The Emergence of Niche Workspaces

Niche workspaces have encouraged many new businesses to get established in co-working spaces as they find more sense of belonging in custom-built environments. Accordingly, we see finance & broking hubs, tech-only spaces, women-only workspaces, marketing-only zones and more attracting businesses into the shared space culture and thus fostering the growth of co-working spaces.

Thus, by offering a promising business establishment platform for startups and a fully-equipped expansion stage for corporates, co-working spaces are growing with leaps and bounds in India.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

co-working spaces

Co-working Space a Boon for Teething Startups

co-working spaces

5 Tips on Choosing New-Age Offices

co-working spaces

Pricing in Indian Co-working Spaces has been a Mix of Hits and Misses in 2018