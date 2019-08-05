Experience High Speed Acceleration As A Woman-Owned Small Business

Mathapelo Temogo, owner of Black Pearl Coach Shuttles and Tours, shares her experience with the SAICA Enterprise Development Programme and how it boosted her business

August 5, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“SAICA Enterprise Development has enabled me to become a financially savvy entrepreneur and to keep up-to-date with what is happening in my business and identify my “money wasters.” Owner of Black Pearl Coach Shuttles and Tours, Mathapelo Temogo, is now able to put everything that she has learned into practice.

“Thanks to my finance coach I am now able to make sound decisions, deal with my cash flow, draw up a budget and stick to it.

The programme doesn’t only focus on your financial growth, but also on your personal development which is a bonus. My personal development coach has helped me to unleash my potential and believe in my values.”

‘’And through these interventions, my business has experienced a 60% increase in profit; a 100% increase in turnover and I have managed to employ two staff.

How the SAICA Enterprise Development Programme boosted her business

The ever inspiring entrepreneur enrolled in the SAICA Enterprise Development Programme after having realised that her business was going through financial challenges on a monthly basis as a result of poor financial decision making.

She was in need of a programme that would help her with increasing her financial acumen, and help grow her business. Mathapelo has seen that most business owners struggle with handling their finances due to of lack of understanding.

Related: Forever Learning, Discovering And Empowering

She is the sole owner of Black Pearl Coach Shuttles and Tours, offering airport shuttles and luxury coach hire services to corporate, government and individuals. Mathapelo has been in the transport industry for 6 years. Her passion for transportation arose after having studied tourism and gaining experience at another tour company.

What fueled her even more to enter the transport industry was when she realised that this was predominantly a male run industry, and she desired to leave her mark as a woman- owned business.

Through her 6 years as an entrepreneur, she admits that she has encountered challenges in the industry.

“As a woman, working in a male dominated industry, especially the bus shuttles, there are trust issues to overcome. You have to work twice as hard to prove yourself, earn their trust and build relationships.”

Through learning and investing more time in her passion, she has overcome those challenges as she is working towards her destiny.

Running a business on your own can never be easy. Her advice to all entrepreneurs is to, “seek help where you need it, like I did. You might get people who will help you to see greatness within you that you didn’t even know existed.”

Related: The Power Of Finding Your Why