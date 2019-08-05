The Entrepreneurship Summit In Abu Dhabi Will Highlight The Journey Of UAE Startups From Idea To Exit

Startup Grind Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) are partnering up to host The Entrepreneurship Summit.

August 5, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startup Grind Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) are partnering up to host The Entrepreneurship Summit, set to be on 30th September 2019, at ADGM, Abu Dhabi.

With successful exits in the region, notably of Uber’s US$3.1 billion acquisition of Careem this year alone and Amazon’s $580 million buy-out on Souq in 2017, the UAE is committed to being an entrepreneurial hub, as well as create initiatives to bring together the most prominent startup founders, accelerator and incubation programs, leads for funding, and long-term residency plans. The summit will gather startups, innovators and investors around the theme, Made in the UAE: Building Successful Startups From Idea To Exit.

Kicking off the summit, in the spirit of searching for the next upcoming unicorn, will be a startup pitch competition amongst early-stage enterprises, with the top 10 selected startups having the chance to present their proposals to win funding and incentives.

Gathering under one tent, the collective mindset will be shaping the blueprint of entrepreneurial success to the UAE's challenges and opportunities. Speakers include Joy Ajlouny, co-founder of fetchr; Viray Tirathrai, Managing Director at Techstars; Sharif El-Badawi, Venture Partner at 500 Startups; Heather Henyon, Founding General Partner at Mindshift Capital; Nelio Leone, Director of Growth at Washmen, and more.

Find out more information and get your tickets on the website.

Related: Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund