Startups

The Data Moguls

Sayandeb Banerjee, CEO, TheMathCompany, attributes the company's growth to its ability to enable clients' businesses to become analytically self-sufficient.
The Data Moguls
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
L-R: Anuj Krishna, Co-founder & Head of Assets; Aditya Kumbakonam, Co-founder & Head of Client Services; and Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-founder & CEO
Junior Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Data is the new gold. It can be used to bring about organizational reforms and mint money.

How did The Math Company achieve such spectacular growth in a short span of time?
We help organizations become analytically self-sufficient and true transformation can be achieved only by bringing about this cultural mind shift to make people data-savvy, changing the way business decisions, both small and big, are taken. It took us a little under two years to expand globally to over 10 countries across the US, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the Middle East.
Since our inception in 2016, we have outgrown four offices, and boast of a 300-strong
member team globally, which is a testament to our rapid expansion. We have ongoing
engagements with 30+ Fortune 500 or equivalent clients across more than six industry verticals spanning across 10+ countries.
Our strong value proposition focused on providing value to customers with our deep expertise in data science has led us to create long-term relationships with them, and
gain new clients through word of mouth.

Is the company funded? What is the annual turnover of the company?
We have secured Series A round of funding from Arihant Patni from the Patni Computers Family Office. The funding will be utilized to expand TheMathCompany’s
footprint globally, build next-generation platforms and enhance the customer experience.
Our year-on-year revenue has doubled up right from our inception and is currently at an estimated US$10 million.

How do you plan to expand the company?
Expanding our clientele globally, building internal Centers of Excellence (CoEs), growing our team, enhancing customer experience and building customizable assets are key aspects we are currently focusing on. We have grown tremendously over the last three years and we plan to continue in this journey by helping more and more organizations
become analytically self-sufficient.
We aim to make TheMathCompany a truly global brand and become a byword for AI and Analytics Transformation across the industry.

There are no clear laws on data science. With cases like Cambridge Analytica, the need for laws has become all-the-more pressing. What is your take?
Data science is a nascent field and it is evolving based on how the world uses it. We are at an inflection point where the world realizes the potential of data, and governments are putting norms like GDPR, for its safe usage. Eventually, there are going to be worldwide
accepted norms and protocols but meanwhile, I think every organization must exercise
their ethical conscience and act in the spirit of making the world a safer and fairer place.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

