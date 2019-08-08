My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

YouTube

YouTube Popularity: It's Not a Content Contest

If you're looking for fame and fortune, likeability matters more than the topic of your channel.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
YouTube Popularity: It's Not a Content Contest
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images
Senior Features Writer, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

YouTube popularity pays off. Its biggest stars earn around $20 million per year. But if you're looking to chase fame and fortune on the platform, the path isn't so clear.

Pew Research Center study shows there's no clear category that guarantees views. The largest portion of views went to videos about video games, but even then that accounts for only 18 percent of all views. And while it's true that the highest-paid list is dominated by gaming YouTubers such as the problematic PewDiePie, categories that get 3 percent of views have YouTubers that far surpass him in popularity and earnings.

Toy videos accounted for only 3 percent in the Pew study -- but if you've been in a Target, it's impossible to escape Ryan's World. It's a line of toys from the 7-year-old Ryan Kaji, who is the highest-paid YouTuber, earning $22 million last year. He got his start when he asked his mom, "How come I'm not on YouTube when all the other kids are?"

Ryan's popularity, and really the popularity of any successful YouTuber, comes down to personality. Jeffree Star earned $18 million last year because of his beauty channel, which has also turned into a cosmetics empire. But Star started out on MySpace, promoting his music career and amassing the highest number of followers on the platform. His YouTube presence started with a switch to beauty tutorials, and he's only grown his audience since then.

Proving that a YouTuber's acclaim and following has to do more with likeability than topic is Emma Chamberlain. The 18-year-old made a name for herself vlogging the most mundane aspects of her day. Now she sits front row at fashion shows and gets cover stories written about her. Chamberlain's videos fall into the 34 percent miscellaneous/other category in the study, so if you want to replicate her results, remember one of the most successful TV shows of all time was a show about nothing.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

Learn to Scale Growth and Revenue With YouTube

Lilly Singh Conquered YouTube -- Now She's Taking On Hollywood

YouTube

YouTube Kills 400 Channels For Hosting Pedophilic Comments