The Executive Selection: Yvan Tufenkjian

August 12, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having started with a humble storefront in Beirut’s historic gold souk in 1909, the Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry brand represents a family enterprise that has thrived over the years by staying true to its promise of providing one-of-a-kind jewelry, with its pieces today being adorned by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Take a look at the brand’s Stacked collection, which personifies the journey of diamonds, with a nod to femininity and minimalism. With its clean and intricate distinct shapes, the collection merges traditional motifs with modern and edgy elements.

