Jewelry

How Did Lana Jewelry Score Deals With Vogue and Glamour? Because the PR Director Was Persistently Nice.
Entrepreneur Network

How Did Lana Jewelry Score Deals With Vogue and Glamour? Because the PR Director Was Persistently Nice.

Fallon Ryan talks with Entrepreneur Network Partner C1 Revolution about how she went from sales and marketing intern to accomplishing some of the most high-profile exposure she could imagine for the company.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Became the First Person to Sell a $1 Million Diamond in New Zealand
Negotiation

This Entrepreneur Became the First Person to Sell a $1 Million Diamond in New Zealand

Win Charlebois got his 'big get' through what he calls 'relationship negotiation.'
Brian Hughes | 7 min read
Tiffany Cuts Jobs as Sales Lose Sparkle
Jewelry

Tiffany Cuts Jobs as Sales Lose Sparkle

The company's traditional reluctance to offer promotions has been turning away thrifty customers and a stronger dollar has made purchases more expensive for tourists.
Reuters | 3 min read
Employees Accidentally Trash $5 Million in Diamonds at Fifth Avenue Jewelry Store
Legal

Employees Accidentally Trash $5 Million in Diamonds at Fifth Avenue Jewelry Store

The precious stones then ended up in the hands of a security guard, who then tried to make a buck, police allege.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
This Teen Paid for College by Selling on Etsy. Here Are 5 Ways She Did It.
Selling Online

This Teen Paid for College by Selling on Etsy. Here Are 5 Ways She Did It.

LeiLei Secor is paying her college tuition from her Etsy profits. Here are her tips for success.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer
3-D Printing

3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer

Dilek Sezen used to spend months designing each of her high-end earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Then, she discovered the 3-D printer.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
How This Teenager Turned Her Childhood Hobby Into a Global Business
Young Entrepreneurs

How This Teenager Turned Her Childhood Hobby Into a Global Business

Eighteen-year-old Bella Weems started her business to save up for a car but now with more than 60,000 independent sellers across the nation and millions in revenue, this teenage entrepreneur has her sights set on bigger things.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
From an Extra Bedroom to 20 Stores and Counting: How Kendra Scott Created a Multimillion-Dollar Jewelry Empire
Grow Your Business

From an Extra Bedroom to 20 Stores and Counting: How Kendra Scott Created a Multimillion-Dollar Jewelry Empire

In 2002, Kendra Scott started a business selling handcrafted earrings door to door. Last year, Kendra Scott Design took in $75 million in revenue and is opening new locations across the country.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
Smart Jewelry Startup Ringly Cinches $5.1 Million in New Funding
Funding

Smart Jewelry Startup Ringly Cinches $5.1 Million in New Funding

Andreessen Horowitz led the Series A round for Ringly, which makes rings that discretely flash and vibrate to signify smartphone notifications.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
High-Tech Meets High Fashion: The New Look of Wearable Technology
Wearable Tech

High-Tech Meets High Fashion: The New Look of Wearable Technology

Wearable tech is getting a high-design makeover.
Alev Aktar | 5 min read
