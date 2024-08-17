The Or Bleu collection sees Boucheron push creative boundaries to create pieces that have been likened to "snapshots of nature."

Boucheron's Or Bleu high jewelry collection has been described by the French Maison as Creative Director Claire Choisne's ode to "the memory of water," and it's safe to say that this theme has been vividly captured in all 26 of its pieces.

Ondes. Image courtesy Boucheron.

With Choisne being inspired by the waters of Iceland, the Or Bleu collection sees Boucheron push creative boundaries to create pieces that have been likened to "snapshots of nature."

Cascade. Image courtesy Boucheron.

Be it the waterfall-inspired Cascade necklace (which, by the way, is the longest ever made in Boucheron's ateliers), or the Ciel de Glace rock crystal bracelet (a nod to the ice caves of Iceland), the Or Bleu pieces serve as naturalistic impressions of the color, texture, flow, reflections, and transparency of water, while also cementing the Maison's place as a visionary in high jewelry.

