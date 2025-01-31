Dubai Announces Massive New Mall to Open in April 2025 Nad Al Sheba Mall will cover 500,000 square feet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Dubai Holding Asset Management, an entity within Dubai Holding responsible for managing a portfolio of retail, residential, and commercial properties across Dubai, has announced the opening of Nad Al Sheba Mall. The 500,000 square feet (sq. ft.) mixed-use retail destination in the heart of Nad Al Sheba is set to open in April 2025.

Featuring over 100 stores across fitness, retail, entertainment, F&B, and healthcare, the mall promises a seamless blend of convenience, lifestyle, and leisure.

Nad Al Sheba Mall will feature premium wellness facilities, including a rooftop gym, swimming pool, and padel courts. Additionally, the mall provides over 900 parking spaces. Its proximity to schools and residential communities is expected to further enhance foot traffic

Key tenants include popular F&B concepts such as Home Bakery, Parkers, and SALT; supermarkets like Spinneys and Union Coop; sports and fitness outlets including Go Sport and Fit N Glam; and children's entertainment venues like Fun City and Orange Wheels, offering a diverse and engaging experience for customers. The mall's spacious layout integrates indoor and outdoor areas, creating a vibrant environment for shopping, dining, and leisure.

The mall enhances Dubai Holding Asset Management's collection of retail destinations, which includes iconic landmark destinations such as Bluewaters, JBR, and West Beach; and world-class shopping malls including Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta, and Dragon Mart.

"Dubai's retail sector is a key driver of economic growth, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for residents while reinforcing the city's appeal as a top global destination for tourists," Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations at Dubai Holding Asset Management, said. "The emirate's dynamic demographics, expanding population, and robust consumer demand have solidified its status as a leading retail powerhouse in the region and beyond. Nad Al Sheba Mall exemplifies our commitment to creating destinations that seamlessly blend modern convenience with community-centric experiences. As a strategic addition to our retail portfolio, this mall will not only meet the daily needs of visitors but also provide businesses with opportunities to thrive in a rapidly growing market."

As per to lobal market insights platform Statista, UAE retail sales are projected to reach US$139.1 billion by 2028, up from $108.1 billion in 2024, fueled by favorable demographics, improving macroeconomic conditions, and the rise of omnichannel retailing. Nad Al Sheba Mall aims to further strengthen Dubai Holding Asset Management's position as a leader in Dubai's retail landscape, delivering innovative, customer-centered destinations that align with city's vision for growth and urban excellence.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

