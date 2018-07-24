Scott Oldford

Marketing
How To Build Business Momentum and Escape the '6-Figure Hamster Wheel'
Stop hustling just so you can thrive for today. Instead, use predictable marketing so you can thrive into the future.
Overcoming Obstacles
What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt
I got control of my body weight, but meanwhile my business was suffering.
Marketing Strategies
Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically
Done right, manipulation in marketing is a good thing. But, like most good things, it can quickly turn sour in the wrong hands.
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
Welcome to the Entrepreneur Roller Coaster. Here's How to Ride It Forever.
You go to a theme park to ride as many rides as you can, and entrepreneurship is no different.
Sales Strategies
How This 4-Step Sales Process Has Earned Me $5 Million in the Last 18 Months
Sales gets a bad rap, but it's essential to your business.
Sales Strategies
How to Qualify the Right Leads for Phone Calls
You don't need more leads. You need the right leads.
Success Strategies
Why Developing a Business Mentorship Starts with Building a Close Relationship
Intimacy can serve as the building blocks for a prolonged relationship.
Marketing Strategies
Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value
With a stronger connection comes smoother channels of sharing information.
Success Strategies
The 3 Almighty Currencies Your Business Should Depend On
Measure your business against these attributes and you'll see a variety of returns.
Marketing Strategies
Right Time, Right Place: How to Be Relevant to Your Market
Are you delivering the right messages to your target clients, and if so, how often are you doing it?
Content Strategy
How to Get the Audience You Want With This Painless YouTube Strategy
The "less is more" strategy can be applied to your video marketing.
Content Strategy
Where to Start When Building Your Business's Website
Make sure the content you've made is front and center.
Growth Strategies
This Is Why You Need to Build a 7-Figure Business
Hint: It's not about the money.
Facebook Advertising
How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on Facebook to See Profits?
Take a closer look at the numbers while advertising on the social platform.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Focusing as an Entrepreneur Is All About Choosing Opportunities Wisely
It can be tempting to get swept up in choices, but sticking to a few lucrative options is key.