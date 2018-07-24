Scott Oldford

Scott Oldford

Guest Writer
Scott Oldford has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years, and has personally built seven multimillion-dollar businesses that have sold a combined $15 million worth of products and services. 

More From Scott Oldford

How To Build Business Momentum and Escape the '6-Figure Hamster Wheel'
Marketing

How To Build Business Momentum and Escape the '6-Figure Hamster Wheel'

Stop hustling just so you can thrive for today. Instead, use predictable marketing so you can thrive into the future.
5 min read
What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt
Overcoming Obstacles

What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt

I got control of my body weight, but meanwhile my business was suffering.
6 min read
Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically
Marketing Strategies

Manipulation in Marketing: How It's Used, and How to Use It Ethically

Done right, manipulation in marketing is a good thing. But, like most good things, it can quickly turn sour in the wrong hands.
6 min read
Welcome to the Entrepreneur Roller Coaster. Here's How to Ride It Forever.
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Welcome to the Entrepreneur Roller Coaster. Here's How to Ride It Forever.

You go to a theme park to ride as many rides as you can, and entrepreneurship is no different.
5 min read
How This 4-Step Sales Process Has Earned Me $5 Million in the Last 18 Months
Sales Strategies

How This 4-Step Sales Process Has Earned Me $5 Million in the Last 18 Months

Sales gets a bad rap, but it's essential to your business.
6 min read
How to Qualify the Right Leads for Phone Calls
Sales Strategies

How to Qualify the Right Leads for Phone Calls

You don't need more leads. You need the right leads.
4 min read
Why Developing a Business Mentorship Starts with Building a Close Relationship
Success Strategies

Why Developing a Business Mentorship Starts with Building a Close Relationship

Intimacy can serve as the building blocks for a prolonged relationship.
2 min read
Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value
Marketing Strategies

Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value

With a stronger connection comes smoother channels of sharing information.
2 min read
The 3 Almighty Currencies Your Business Should Depend On
Success Strategies

The 3 Almighty Currencies Your Business Should Depend On

Measure your business against these attributes and you'll see a variety of returns.
2 min read
Right Time, Right Place: How to Be Relevant to Your Market
Marketing Strategies

Right Time, Right Place: How to Be Relevant to Your Market

Are you delivering the right messages to your target clients, and if so, how often are you doing it?
2 min read
How to Get the Audience You Want With This Painless YouTube Strategy
Content Strategy

How to Get the Audience You Want With This Painless YouTube Strategy

The "less is more" strategy can be applied to your video marketing.
2 min read
Where to Start When Building Your Business's Website
Content Strategy

Where to Start When Building Your Business's Website

Make sure the content you've made is front and center.
2 min read
This Is Why You Need to Build a 7-Figure Business
Growth Strategies

This Is Why You Need to Build a 7-Figure Business

Hint: It's not about the money.
5 min read
How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on Facebook to See Profits?
Facebook Advertising

How Much Do You Really Need to Spend on Facebook to See Profits?

Take a closer look at the numbers while advertising on the social platform.
2 min read
Focusing as an Entrepreneur Is All About Choosing Opportunities Wisely
Entrepreneur Mindset

Focusing as an Entrepreneur Is All About Choosing Opportunities Wisely

It can be tempting to get swept up in choices, but sticking to a few lucrative options is key.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.