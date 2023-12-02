Put Something Sparkly Under the Tree with This Swarovski Jewelry Set for Only $129.99 These three Swarovski jewelry pieces can make an ideal gift.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Forbes, 51% of Americans expect to spend $750 on gifts this holiday season. And if you have someone on your list hoping for something sparkly, that could easily be your entire budget. Fortunately, as a savvy entrepreneur, you likely know to shop early to score deals like this genuine Swarovski jewelry set for closeout pricing.

The Swarovski Angelic Collection Gift Set comes with a necklace, bracelet, and earrings that are ideal for any occasion. And right now, they can all be yours (or theirs!) for just $129.99 — $350 off the usual price — right here for a limited time.

If you want to give classic jewelry pieces that your loved one will wear for a lifetime, look no further than this Swarovski set. The pieces feature crystals and matching pave to achieve some serious sparkle, and then they are set in your choice of finish, including 18K rose gold, which easily goes with everything. And the pieces have unique designs that are sure to elevate any look — from a wedding ensemble to a typical workday outfit.

Wear the necklace, bracelet, and stud earrings together for dinner on the town, or wear them separately to the office or on a shopping and lunch date with the ladies. Enjoy peace of mind knowing the necklace features an adjustable lobster clasp that keeps it securely closed. And as long as you take proper care of the pieces — which includes storing them in a soft pouch or original packaging and avoiding water contact — they can maintain their brilliance for years and years.

Give this Swarovski Angelic Collection Gift Set this holiday season, now just $129.99 (reg. $480) for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Jewelry Lifestyle Gifts

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Upgrade Your Tech with $200 Off a MacBook Pro

If you're in the market for a new laptop, then you won't want to miss this deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

New Research Reveals 4 Personality Traits That Most Wealthy Entrepreneurs Share

In the book "Rich Habits," author and CPA Tom Corley shares the daily success habits of his most successful clients.

By Tom Corley
Growing a Business

Serial Entrepreneur Turned VC Reveals 4 Numbers You Need to Know to Scale Your Company

If you're looking to attract investment or simply seeking to scale your business, there are four key numbers you should use as your guiding light.

By Donna Harris
Business News

McDonald's Is Making a Major Change to Its Burgers in 2024

The beloved Big Mac will also be getting a big makeover.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

To boost focus in the face of distractions, you need a new approach to success.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

This Teacher Sells Digital Downloads for $10. Her Side Hustle Now Makes Six Figures a Month: 'It Seems Too Good to Be True, But It's Not.'

When one middle school teacher needed to make some extra income, she started a remote side hustle with no physical products and incredibly low overhead. Now she brings in six figures each month, and offers courses teaching others how to do the same.

By Frances Dodds