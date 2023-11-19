Hala Abdullah, founder of the Dubai-born jewelry brand OFA, pays homage to her Saudi Arabian heritage with her latest collection, Foug.

Inspired by the rich traditions of the Kingdom, Foug showcases 12 pieces that run the gamut from delicate necklaces adorned with intricate filigree patterns, to bold statement rings that command attention.

Image courtesy Foug by OFA.

In a statement about the new line, Abdullah said, "Designing Foug has been a deeply personal and fulfilling journey for me… It was important to me to strike a balance between tradition and modernity, resulting in a collection that is both timeless and relevant."

