UAE-Based Ethical Luxury Brand Abadia Is Reimagining Fashion For The Contemporary Woman

The label is steeped in the culture and heritage of the Middle East, and Abadia particularly stands out from its peers in the region with its commitment to making use of local artisans -who are mostly women.

learn more about Aby Sam Thomas

By Aby Sam Thomas

Abadia
Shahd AlShehai, co-founder and CEO, Abadia

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2013, Shahd AlShehail was a Global Fellow with Acumen, a non-profit focused on changing the way the world tackles poverty, and as part of her fellowship with the entity, she traveled to India to work with one of its investee companies for a year. "That same year, Rana Plaza, a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh collapsed, killing over 1,100 people," AlShehail recalls. "It was a rude awakening- here I was leaving everything behind to do my part in alleviating poverty and bringing dignity to people, where something like the shirt on my back could be causing poverty or death somewhere else in the world. It didn't make sense. It felt hypocritical. From there, I started researching the fashion industry deeply, learning about the realities of fashion supply chains, and how broken the system is. I knew there had to be a better way, a way that we could create, while respecting people and the environment."

It's thus with this ethos and drive that AlShehail became the co-founder and CEO of Abadia, a UAE-based ethical luxury brand that's made for women "whose fashion choices echo their personal values and lifestyles." The label is steeped in the culture and heritage of the Middle East, and Abadia particularly stands out from its peers in the region with its commitment to making use of local artisans -who are mostly women- to contribute to the crafting of their ready-to-wear pieces. "Luxury, to us, is not only impeccable products and great raw material, it also stands for strong ethical values, and a huge appreciation for craftsmanship and a commitment to supporting artisans," AlShehail says. "We consider our impact at every stage of our design process, and we make choices with humanity and the environment in mind. We are not perfect, but we are committed to improving with every collection, creating timeless clothing that connects with our customers."

Source: Abadia

It is thus to Abadia's credit that it has certainly managed to make a name for itself on both the regional and global fashion scene- the label was, for instance, famously worn by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the wife of Jordan's King Abdullah II, in 2018, and it was also featured as part of the Paris Fashion Week that same year. The popularity Abadia has seen (and continues to see) is especially heartening when considering the fact that it is a brand that's going against the grain in terms of how much of the fashion industry typically operates. "Starting an independent label in today's oversaturated fashion industry is a huge challenge," AlShehail says. "But if we didn't feel like we were adding something unique and of value, we wouldn't exist. That value became clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, when our customers continued to engage with and buy our products, because they believed in their timeless appeal and quality."

Related: A Template For Success: Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy CEO And Chief Business Officer, Qatar Financial Centre

As for the road ahead, AlShehail wants the Abadia brand to continue to grow and excel on the path that it's already on. "We have a unique and authentic approach to luxury, and we believe that sets us apart," she says. "We are inspired by our culture, heritage, and the incredible craftsmanship that you can find across the region. And through this, we want to change the narrative, and open up the world to the real human story." And while Abadia's success in the region has been a great start, AlShehail has her eyes set on global recognition. "We'd like to put fashion and craftsmanship from the Arabian Peninsula on the global map," she declares. "We believe we have a unique point of view that can be appealing to women across the world."

Source: Abadia

Eureka! Shahd AlShehail on how to make an idea a great one

Ideate and recognize take the leap "Start, and let the work teach you. Ideas grow and develop as they are shared and practiced."

Don't be afraid to fail "Failure is an inevitable part of the human experience; it allows us to learn and grow."

Always stay true to your ethos "Your values should be embedded in your day-to-day operations. Our heritage and culture are what makes us unique and helps shape who we are."

Don't forget the importance of storytelling "People are looking for services and businesses that they can feel connected to in a very disconnected world. Your community, no matter how small, will always be there for you, if it feels like it knows you."

Related: Boss Lady: Tyra Banks Is Going All In On Her Entrepreneurial Persona With Her Ice-Cream Venture, Smize & Dream
Aby Sam Thomas

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East

Aby Sam Thomas is the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. In this role, Aby is responsible for leading the publication on its editorial front, while also working to build the brand and grow its presence across the MENA region through the development and execution of events and other programming, as well as through representation in conferences, media, etc.

Aby has been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.  

Related Topics

Fashion Starting a Business Women Entrepreneur™ Female Entrepreneurs Dubai Luxury Brands middle east UAE entrepreneur middle east

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Starting a Business

How To Start Your Ideal Business — 7 Steps From Experience

The trial and error tested steps to starting your ideal business.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov

Health & Wellness

Want to Be More Productive? Stop Trying to Finish Every Task, and Do This Instead

If you only focus on your to-do list, you'll run out of the energy to complete it, says psychotherapist Katherine Morgan Schafler.

By Jason Feifer

Buying / Investing in Business

6 Proven Ways to Sell Your Business for 10x or More

Do you own a business with dreams of selling it one day? Here is how to maximize the selling profits of your business.

By Mike Koenigs

Business News

Going on a Family Vacation? This Popular U.S. Destination Is the Most Expensive in the World.

A family of four can expect to pay an average of $7,350 for a seven-night stay.

By Amanda Breen

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers